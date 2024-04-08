NFL Draft Needs: AFC West

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz previews the biggest needs of the Chiefs, Raiders, Broncos, and Chargers heading into the 2024 NFL Draft.

Video Transcript

JASON FITZ: We're taking a look at 2024 NFL Draft needs division by division. Let's take a look at the AFC West, where the Chiefs are going to make all of our lives even more difficult. We all know what the need is. It's wide receiver. And they happen to have the last pick in the first round in a draft that has more depth at wide receiver than we've seen in years. Not only will they be able to get a wide receiver, I believe the way the draft board will fall, they'll be able to pick exactly what kind of wide receiver they want. So look for Patrick Mahomes' life to get a little bit easier next year, thanks to a rookie.

The Chargers now are in an interesting spot at the fifth overall pick because they have needs everywhere. This is part of the rebuild I think we expected for Harbaugh coming into LA to take over the team. But the question is, do they sit at five and take the best player on the board? Certainly, there will be multiple players available for them then that can make an immediate impact. Or do they trade back and try and address more needs?

The Broncos could also use that trade-back strategy and have holes everywhere. But the problem is, they don't have a quarterback. So picking at 12, if a quarterback can fall to them, that is the luxury that not only do they hope for, they need. Without a quarterback, you can't compete in the division with Mahomes. And the Broncos have no solution on the roster, which brings me to my beloved Raiders, fairly in the same situation.

Picking at 13, they do not have the long-term quarterback in the room, at least according to most people. So the question is, what do you do? Do you reach for a quarterback at 13? Or do you take the best player available? If there's any part of the organization that doesn't believe the guy that can beat Mahomes is there for them at 13, where they're picking, they could either go offensive line or corner and get somebody that's plug-and-play day one that makes a difference to this football team.

[AUDIO LOGO]