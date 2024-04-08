NFL Draft Needs: AFC South

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz previews the biggest needs of the Jaguars, Texans, Colts, and Titans heading into the 2024 NFL Draft.

Video Transcript

JASON FITZ: We're taking a look at 2024 NFL Draft needs division by division. So let's look at the AFC South. The Jags need more weapons for Trevor Lawrence. Can you believe we're saying that?

For all of the conversation we're having right now about the greatness of this quarterback class, there hasn't been a more highly regarded prospect in years than Trevor Lawrence. And now, we sit here saying, well, the Jags need to get more weapons so they can figure out if Trevor Lawrence is actually the guy. That's how difficult the conversation can be about a quarterback, even when they feel like a sure bet.

The Texans are another example of changing narratives, because a year ago, they were broken, supposed to be one of the worst teams in the league. Now, suddenly, because they hit home runs in the draft last year, they're in the luxury of being able to pick whatever they want. Best player available becomes part of the Texans strategy.

The Colts have an interesting strategy too. They were better than people expected last year given the fact that they didn't have Anthony Richardson for the majority of the season due to injury. How does that impact this year's draft? And importantly, in a draft full of weapons, do they decide to get Anthony Richardson more pieces he can play with, or do they address the defensive side of the ball?

And the Titans become particularly interesting because they've invested heavily this offseason. Now, where they pick, it is very likely at the seventh overall pick the Titans can simply stay where they are and maybe get the best offensive lineman in this entire draft. Even if they don't get the best, one of the top two will be there for them. And offensive line is a glaring area of need still for the Titans that, I think, they'll be able to fix night one.