NFL Draft Needs: AFC South

The Rotoworld Football crew’s Ian Hartitz, Nick Mensio, John Daigle and Hayden Winks are breaking down every team's biggest needs, division by division, and Josh Norris offers potential solutions in this month's NFL Draft.

For a breakdown on every team, check out the team-by-team draft preview schedule.

Notable Offseason Additions: SLWR Randall Cobb, DT Timmy Jernigan, FS Eric Murray, RB David Johnson, CB Jaylen Watkins, OT Roderick Johnson, CB Phillip Gaines

Starting Offense

QB: Deshaun Watson

RB: David Johnson

FB: Cullen Gillaspia

WR1: Will Fuller

WR2: Kenny Stills

SLWR: Randall Cobb

TE: Darren Fells

LT: Laremy Tunsil

LG: Max Scharping

C: Nick Martin

RG: Zach Fulton

RT: Tytus Howard

Starting Defense

RE: Angelo Blackson

LE: J.J. Watt

NT: Timmy Jernigan

MLB: Benardrick McKinney

MLB: Brennan Scarlett

WLB: Zach Cunningham

SLB: Whitney Mercilus

LCB: Vernon Hargreaves

RCB: Bradley Roby

SLCB: Lonnie Johnson

FS: Justin Reid

SS: Tashaun Gipson

Team Needs

Daigle’s Analysis

Receiver(s): While most organizations scramble to maximize winning if fortunate enough to stumble into a blossoming quarterback’s rookie-deal window, Bill ‘Thanos’ O’Brien took it upon himself to strip Deshaun Watson of perennial All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins, filling the void with veteran slot receiver Randall Cobb in free agency. Will Fuller, who’s missed 20 out of a possible 48 games the past three seasons, is entering the final year of his contract, and Darren Fells, 34 in April, hadn’t mustered any more than 21 catches prior to 2019’s surprising breakout (34/341/7). With Cobb shoring up the middle of the field, third-year slot speedster Keke Coutee might as well send his resume to Walmart. Watson previously leaned on Hopkins in Fuller’s absences whereas he’ll now find himself forcing throws to Kenny Stills and Cobb in the event the former goes down.

Nose Tackle/3-Technique: D.J. Reader, who has since signed with the Bengals on a four-year, $53 million deal, lacked the counting stats (23 tackles, two sacks) in his final year in Houston but arguably had proprietary rights to any success the team garnered in containing opposing running backs the past four years. He joins Jadeveon Clowney as the second stud down lineman to exit Houston in as many seasons, leaving Angelo Blackson and former Eagles DT Timmy Jernigan with big shoes to fill. Barring substantial upgrades, the Texans project to finish with similar marks in sacks (31, 27th-overall) and pressure rate (27.6%, 26th) in back-to-back campaigns.

Cornerback: The team allowed 35-year-old Johnathan Joseph to walk this offseason (and rightfully so), leaving behind Bradley Roby, former Bucs castoff Vernon Hargreaves and second-year slot corner Lonnie Johnson — all three of whom return this upcoming season — to improve on last year’s No. 26 pass defense DVOA. That unit also notably allowed the league’s fourth-most passing yards (4,276) to boot. Jack-of-all-trades DB Jaylen Watkins, who finished as Pro Football Focus’ No. 79 safety among 90 qualifiers, was the only significant addition to Houston’s secondary via the open market.

Texans’ Draft Picks

Norris’ Options

2 (40). WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State – Daigle covered it, but trading away a receiver for a pick that you “hope” develops into the same quality of player. Aiyuk has areas where he wins immediately – explosion, fluidity and yards after catch capability. But he is not the complete product that he is expected to replace in this scenario. How much will that gap in talent impact a playoff-caliber team?

2 (57). iDL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M – While the defensive tackle talent might drop off after the top one or two names, there will be a number of solid pros selected afterward. Madubuike can be one of those, possessing the length, size, anchor and movement to win from multiple alignments. Watch his game against Ole Miss to see the former Aggie at his best.

3 (90). CB Bryce Hall, Virginia - If last year’s cornerback selection in Lonnie Johnson is any indication, the Texans might be trending towards athletic corners with size and length. Hall fits that mold in this class. His receiver background shows up when making plays on the ball.

4 (111). iDL James Lynch, Baylor - Another versatile piece along the defensive line. Lynch played most outside of the tackle, but also spent an even number of snaps adjacent to the guard and over top of the tackle. Per PFF, Lynch played the most snaps in the country at his position.

5 (171). EDGE Bradlee Anae, Utah - An effort pass rusher, Anae will make his mark chasing down disruption to pick up production. Yes, that’s three picks along the defensive line. The Texans must make more of an impact on that side of the ball this season.

7 (240). WR James Proche, SMU - This is a slot receiver hedge, as Randall Cobb and Keke Coutee certainly haven’t been beacons of health.

7 (248). OL Calvin Throckmorton, Oregon - Throckmorton basically played every spot along the offensive line during his time at Oregon. A true utility player.

7 (250). S Daniel Thomas, Auburn - A big nickel prospect who contributed his best work near the box, undercutting passes or attacking runs on the edge.

Indianapolis Colts

Notable Offseason Additions: QB Philip Rivers, DT DeForest Buckner, CB Xavier Rhodes, DT Sheldon Day, CB T.J. Carrie, RT Le’Raven Clark

Starting Offense

QB: Philip Rivers

RB: Marlon Mack

WR1: T.Y. Hilton

WR2: Zach Pascal

SLWR: Parris Campbell

TE: Jack Doyle

LT: Anthony Castonzo

LG: Quenton Nelson

C: Ryan Kelly

RG: Mark Glowinski

RT: Braden Smith

Starting Defense

RE: Justin Houston

DT: DeForest Buckner

NT: Grover Stewart

LE: Ben Banogu

MLB: Anthony Walker

WLB: Darius Leonard

SLB: Bobby Okereke

LCB: Rock Ya-Sin

RCB: Xavier Rhodes

SLCB: T.J. Carrie

FS: Malik Hooker

SS: Khari Willis

Team Needs

Daigle’s Analysis

Cornerback: Indianapolis’ front-seven received a much-needed shot of adrenaline in acquiring DT DeForest Buckner from San Francisco, but the team’s starting corners remain a hunch of blind faith. Turning 30 in June, Xavier Rhodes graded as Pro Football Focus’ No. 123 corner among 132 qualifiers last year, and free agent pickup T.J. Carrie finished not too far ahead (No. 98). Last year’s No. 34 overall pick Rock Ya-Sin was forced onto the field for 82% of the team’s defensive snaps (including several shadow assignments) due to multiple injuries. Getting benched mid-year is in the range of outcomes for two of the Colts’ three starting DBs.

Defensive End: With 26-year-old Buckner locked up for $21 million annually and stud LB Darius Leonard still flowering on his rookie deal, the time is ripe for GM Chris Ballard to find the eventual successor to 31-year-old Justin Houston, who’s entering the final year of his contract. Former Miami prospect Al-Quadin Muhammad and sophomore EDGE Ben Banogu are far along enough in their development to not only ensure Jabaal Sheard’s absence doesn’t hurt short-term, but also to comfortably allow Ballard to opt for a high-upside green pass rusher who may not find his footing out of the gates.

Quarterback: There’s an argument to be made for prioritizing wide receivers since T.Y. Hilton is approaching negotiations in his age-31 season, but the organization’s handful of expiring deals under center allow both Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett to walk at season’s end. The Colts have been linked to Aggies quarterback Jordan Love but currently lack the draft capital to land any Day 1 prospect.

Colts’ Draft Picks

Norris’ Options

2 (34). CB Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn - There’s obvious promise with Ya-Sin, but castoffs make up the other options, especially at the other outside corner spot. This is a passing league, so two quality corners are pivotal for a strong defense. Igbinoghene is a former receiver but does not play with finesse. Instead, he wants to be in boxing/pulling range and has the athleticism to stick in phase.

2 (44). WR Michael Pittman, USC - After patiently building a team with patience, the signing of Philip Rivers and trading for DeForest Buckner is an indication that Chris Ballard believes this can be a window to win. Frank Reich is a massive fan of Parris Campbell and T.Y. Hilton is wonderful … but they might not be enough. Rivers comes from an offense full of playmakers. He certainly wouldn’t be opposed to adding another in Pittman.

3 (75). EDGE Terrell Lewis, Alabama - Ballard obviously prioritizes athleticism along his defensive front. Adding Buckner, drafting Ben Banogu last season, Kemoko Turay the year prior. Add Lewis to that list. He can win on the outside or loop in to be a destructive, disruptive presence.

4 (122). QB Jacob Eason, Washington - Despite what they say, the Colts’ actions do not point to a team willing to go back to Jacoby Brissett after their year or two with Philip Rivers. Eason has a massive arm, but leaves a lot to be desired in terms of handling disruption and a feel for the play unfolding around him.

5 (160). CB Lavert Hill, Michigan - Yes another corner, but Hill might best project into the slot in the NFL. His feel for space is great, and if Hill hits, the Colts might have their long term trio at corner.

6 (193). TE Charlie Taumoepeau, Portland State - With Eric Ebron departed and Mo Allie Cox still somewhat of an unknown, the Colts could be looking for another receiving option at the position for a quarterback that loves throwing to them.

6 (197). DL Broderick Washington, Texas Tech - If Johnson makes a roster, he can help anywhere from 3-technique to outside the tackle.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Notable Offseason Additions: ILB Joe Schobert, DE Rodney Gunter, TE Tyler Eifert, CB Rashaan Melvin, DT Al Woods

Starting Offense

QB: Gardner Minshew

RB: Leonard Fournette

WR1: D.J. Chark

WR2: Chris Conley

SLWR: Dede Westbrook

TE: Tyler Eifert

LT: Cam Robinson

LG: Andrew Norwell

C: Brandon Linder

RG: A.J. Cann

RT: Jawaan Taylor

Starting Defense

RE: Yannick Ngakoue

LE: Josh Allen

DT: Rodney Gunter

NT: Abry Jones

MLB: Joe Schobert

WLB: Myles Jack

SLB: Leon Jacobs

LCB: Rashaan Melvin

RCB: Tre Herndon

SLCB: D.J. Hayden

FS: Jarrod Wilson

SS: Ronnie Harrison

Team Needs

Daigle’s Analysis

Defensive Line: Franchise-tagged 25-year-old DE Yannick Ngakoue remains on Jacksonville’s roster only until draft week. Presumably expected to be dealt for pennies on the dollar, his absence (along with Calais Campbell’s) ensures the Jaguars open the year short two of their top-three pass rushers in quarterback hits, hurries, and pressures from last season’s production.

Outside Linebacker: In light of the team’s ongoing direction in shedding any and all lucrative deals ahead of their inevitable jump across the pond, it’s worth noting Myles Jack’s contract allows for a team-friendly out at the end of this year. Former seventh-rounder Leon Jacobs has performed well above expectations as Paul Posluszny’s replacement but is more Karen Filippelli — an extra with limited range — than Pam Beesly.

Running Back: With the organization looking to yank the ripcord on Leonard Fournette’s looming fifth-year option — roughly $10.1 million in 2021 all things considered — adding another capable body behind second-year fifth-rounder Ryquell Armstead becomes a priority. Any runner with short-area quickness would immediately upgrade the Jags’ goal line offense as that’s where the former No. 4 overall pick has struggled with seven touchdowns on 18 carries inside the five-yard line the past two seasons.

Jaguars’ Draft Picks

Norris’ Opinions

1 (9). DL Derrick Brown, Auburn - The Jaguars are down Calais Campbell and Marcell Dareus this offseason. Brown might lack the “juice” of other interior disruptors we’ve seen in recent years, but it’s fair to wonder if he’ll ultimately be knocked for it due to the lack of athletic testing in this draft process. Taven Bryan, Josh Allen, Ngakoue (maybe) and Brown should be able to co-exist on the same line.

1 (20). CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama - Tackle was a possibility, but I assume the Jaguars are happy with Cam Robinson and Jawaan Taylor at either end. With Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye gone the team definitely needs another outside corner opposite Rashaan Melvin. Diggs obviously comes from a high-profile program, a trend among top picks for the Jaguars over the last five years.

2 (42). CB Troy Pride, Notre Dame - Yes, another corner. Double dipping is okay when you have such a major need at one spot. Pride’s game is all about staying in phase with the opposing receiver in man coverage, and he rarely gives up the big play.

3 (73). RB Cam Akers, FSU - It would be shocking if an NFL team pays Fournette the type of money other second contract backs are earning. Now’s the time to replace him and then move on this offseason. Akers has legit big play upside and can create yards on his own, through contact or with shiftiness. Compare that to Fournette who seems like a tackle magnet.

4 (116). T Matthew Peart, UConn - With experience at left tackle and on the right side, at the very least Peart is a talented swing tackle. I think he can be more. He’s more finesse than the Cam Robinson’s and Jawaan Taylor’s of the world. Maybe that’s a good thing.

4 (137). G Netane Muti, Fresno State - While Peart has movement and finesse, Muti is all power. He runs over defenders when moving forward. Unfortunately, he might fall until the third day due to two season-ending injuries.

4 (140). EDGE Alton Robinson, Syracuse - With Brown offering a hammer pass-rushing style earlier in the draft, Robinson brings the speed and outside presence later on. He has enough juice to win in his first three steps and then close on the quarterback.

5 (165). S Antoine Brooks, Maryland - Brooks is built in the big nickel mold. A third safety who can operate in the slot, on the defensive line, in the box and even at free safety. He flies to the ball, a physical player.

5 (170). WR Marquez Callaway, Tennessee - Gardner Minshew loves to give his receiver a chance to win. Callaway has a number of contested catch, extended grabs on his highlight reel.

6 (189). TE Josiah Deguara, Cincinnati - In the big slot/move tight end role. A healthy Tyler Eifert would be the obvious Plan A.

6 (206). LB Evan Weaver, Cal - Never quits on the play. Always chasing down running backs from behind or quarterbacks who hold onto the football too long.

7 (223). QB Cole McDonald, Hawaii - Unless my math is wrong, the Jaguars have just two quarterbacks on their roster. Perhaps McDonald can be the third option living on the practice squad.

Tennessee Titans

Notable Offseason Additions: DE Vic Beasley, OT Ty Sambrailo, DT Jack Crawford

Starting Offense

QB: Ryan Tannehill

RB: Derrick Henry

FB: Khari Blasingame

WR1: A.J. Brown

WR2: Corey Davis

SLWR: Adam Humphries

TE: Jonnu Smith

LT: Taylor Lewan

LG: Rodger Saffold

C: Ben Jones

RG: Nate Davis

RT: Dennis Kelly

Starting Defense

DE: Jeffery Simmons

NT: DaQuan Jones

DT: Jack Crawford

LOLB: Harold Landry

LILB: Rashaan Evans

RILB: Jayon Brown

ROLB: Vic Beasley

LCB: Adoree’ Jackson

RCB: Malcolm Butler

SLCB: Chris Milton

FS: Kevin Byard

SS: Kenny Vaccaro

Team Needs

Daigle’s Analysis

Cornerback(s): Tennessee’s secondary limited opposing quarterbacks to 6.6 yards per attempt and a collective 56.4% completion rate in three postseason tilts, but that unit still wrapped up the regular season as Football Outsiders’ No. 21 pass defense DVOA. Moving on from Logan Ryan, who was gassed for the league’s most catches (68) and receiving yards (758) from the slot, should logically improve matters via addition by subtraction. Having said that, perimeter corner Malcolm Butler was no saint himself, adding fuel to the fire with 32/419/4 allowed in his only nine showings.

Right Tackle: Whether Browns RT Jack Conklin is worth $14 million annually is beside the point as his plus run-blocking skills will suddenly be replaced by career backup Dennis Kelly this upcoming season. Note that Conklin permitted four sacks across 933 snaps last year whereas Kelly was charged with two on 350 snaps off the bench.

Interior Defensive Line: Run-stuffing NT DaQuan Jones and career rotational piece Jack Crawford are forced to take on a ‘next man up’ mentality in lieu of 30-year-old Jurrell Casey, who notched five sacks and 23 hurries in a down year, quietly getting shipped to Denver for a seventh-round pick. Casey previously anchored the league’s No. 15 and No. 9 rush defense DVOAs under coach Mike Vrabel the past two years, averaging a durable 806 snaps per season since 2012.

Titans’ Draft Picks

Norris’ Options

1 (29). OT Ezra Cleveland, Boise State - With the Titans running it back with Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry, maintaining a strong front five blockers is paramount. Cleveland hit the short shuttle threshold that consistently projects success based on a single athletic test and could now find his way into the first round. The closer we get, the more likely it seems Cleveland lands in the first round - here with the Titans at 29 or the Packers at 30.

2 (61). iDL Ross Blacklock, TCU - The Titans like upfield disruptors. Jeffery Simmons will likely emerge in Casey’s absence, but adding another upfield penetrator in Blacklock is never a bad idea. He has a motor, agility and flexibility.

3 (93). CB Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech - Certainly not the biggest corner at 5-foot-9 and 183-pounds. Yet Robertson is hyper-competitive, constantly attacking the football. That’s resulted in 14 interceptions. If the Titans are trying to replace Logan Ryan in the slot, Robertson could be the man to do it.

5 (174). EDGE Derrek Tuszka, ND State - It’s clear the Titans value athleticism and upfield explosion on the edge. Harold Landry. Cameron Wake last season. Vic Beasley this offseason. We don’t have many athletic profiles compared to previous years, but we do have Tuszka’s. And he fits near the top at his position in terms of athleticism.

7 (224). C Keith Ismael, San Diego State - These late round picks are always better projections for the practice squad than active roster. Just looking at the Titans’ current status, a backup pivot player to Ben Jones and Jamil Douglas might be a need.

7 (237). WR Aaron Fuller, Washington - All you can ask for in these late round receivers is one area where they win. Fuller has tremendous body control along the sideline, with many acrobatic catches to his name.

7 (243). TE Mitchell Wilcox, USF - With Delanie Walker departing, another tight end body might be in the cards.

