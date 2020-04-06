NFL Draft Needs: AFC East

The Rotoworld Football crew’s Ian Hartitz, Nick Mensio, John Daigle and Hayden Winks are breaking down every team's biggest needs, division by division, and Josh Norris offers potential solutions in this month's NFL Draft.

For a breakdown on every team, check out the team-by-team draft preview schedule.

Notable Offseason Additions: WR Stefon Diggs, G/T Daryl Williams, DE Mario Addison, DE Quinton Jefferson, DT Vernon Butler, LB A.J. Klein, LB Tyler Matakevich, CB Josh Norman

Starting Offense

QB: Josh Allen

RB: Devin Singletary

WR1: Stefon Diggs

WR2: John Brown

WR3: Cole Beasley

TE: Dawson Knox

LT: Dion Dawkins

LG: Quinton Spain

C: Mitch Morse

RG: Daryl Williams

RT: Cody Ford

Starting Defense

LE: Mario Addison

RE: Jerry Hughes

DT: Ed Oliver

DT Star Lotulelei

WLB: Matt Milano

MLB: Tremaine Edmunds

SLB: A.J. Klein

CB: Tre’Davious White

CB: Josh Norman

SCB: Taron Johnson

S: Jordan Poyer

S: Micah Hyde

Team Needs

Mensio’s Analysis

Edge Rusher: The Bills lost Shaq Lawson to the Dolphins in free agency, but GM Brandon Beane did add Mario Addison and Quinton Jefferson to help Jerry Hughes get after opposing quarterbacks. Trent Murphy also remains on the roster, though his spot isn’t guaranteed as he heads into the final year of his deal with a $9.775 million cap number. Addison, however, will be 33 by Week 1, and Hughes turns 32 in August. The Bills could use an injection of youth here.

Cornerback: Tre’Davious White is one of the best corners in the league. But Josh Norman is entering his age-33 season and coming off a rough go of things with the Redskins. Former coach Ron Rivera didn’t even want him there, though Norman does rejoin his former DC Sean McDermott here. The Bills are relying on a scheme change to rejuvenate Norman. Behind these two are Levi Wallace, E.J. Gaines and Siran Neal, with Taron Johnson in the slot. McDermott would love to have a second lockdown cover guy opposite White for the future.

Story continues

Running Back: Devin Singletary should be penned in as the starter barring something unforeseen on draft weekend, but there isn’t a whole lot going on behind him. Frank Gore remains unsigned and is unlikely to be back in Buffalo. T.J. Yeldon played just 150 snaps last season, and Christian Wade spent 2019 on the practice squad after coming over from the UK as an ex-rugby star. Taiwan Jones was signed as a free agent, but he’s strictly a special teamer.

Bills' 2019 Draft Picks

Norris’ Options

2 (54). EDGE Julian Okwara, Notre Dame - The Bills don’t have the best roster in the NFL, but it is one of the most complete. I like Nick’s idea of making a strength stronger with an eye on 2021 with both Addison and Hughes on little guaranteed money starting next year. Sean McDermott’s best defenses have implemented rotation. With Jefferson working inside next to Ed Oliver, Okwara can be that athletic playmaker on the outside.

3 (86). RB Zack Moss, Utah - Singletary in a lead back role will be fun, but often NFL teams like to roster a hammer. One who theoretically creates his own yards after contact. Moss is one of the best at that in this class and should be available after Day 2 due to injuries in his past.

4 (128). TE Harrison Bryant, FAU - I spoke with Brandon Beane at the Combine about Dawson Knox. Last year’s rookie saw more time on the field than expected due to Tyler Kroft’s injury, a player the Bills were going to count on in 2019. With Kroft now entering the final season of that two-year contract, Bryant might be a long-term option as a Knox running mate.

5 (167). CB Michael Ojemudia, Iowa - A corner who has a feel for zone coverage and when to extend his area to make a play on the ball. Also comfortable firing upfield and attacking ball carriers on the edge or disrupting screens.

6 (188). S Jordan Fuller, Ohio State - The Bills are far away from cap concerns, but it is noteworthy that Micah Hyde and Jordan Power are nearing contract decisions. The team might look at the position earlier than this. If so, that might be a sign of the future.

6 (201). T Charlie Heck, North Carolina - Ty Nsehke is entering his final year as the swing tackle. Maybe Heck could land on the practice squad and fill that role in the future.

7 (239). LB Shaun Bradley, Temple - McDermott loves athletic linebackers.

Click on a link below to jump directly to another AFC East team or continue to the next page:

Bills | Dolphins | Patriots | Jets

Miami Dolphins

Notable Offseason Additions: RB Jordan Howard, LG Ereck Flowers, C Ted Karras, DE Shaq Lawson, DE Emmanuel Ogbah, LB Kyle Van Noy, LB Elandon Roberts, CB Byron Jones, S Clayton Fejedelem

Starting Offense

QB: Ryan Fitzpatrick

RB: Jordan Howard

WR1: DeVante Parker

WR2: Preston Williams

WR3: Albert Wilson

TE: Mike Gesicki

LT: Julie’n Davenport

LG: Ereck Flowers

C: Ted Karras

RG: Michael Deiter

RT: Jesse Davis

Starting Defense

LE: Emmanuel Ogbah

RE: Shaq Lawson

DT: Christian Wilkins

DT: Davon Godchaux

WLB: Jerome Baker

MLB: Raekwon McMillan

SLB: Kyle Van Noy

CB: Byron Jones

CB: Xavien Howard

SCB: Bobby McCain

S: Eric Rowe

S: Adrian Colbert

Team Needs

Quarterback: This team could go 7-9 or 8-8 with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center, but FitzMagic will be 38 this year, and it’s time for the Dolphins to pile their league-leading 14 picks together and come away with a franchise quarterback. Miami has been heavily linked to Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa at No. 5 overall, but Jordan Love and Justin Herbert could also be in the mix here. It would be a pretty big surprise if the Dolphins didn’t use their first of three first-rounders on a QB.

Offensive Tackle: Miami came into the offseason with needs at essentially all five offensive line spots, though 2019 third-rounder Michael Deiter is likely to get at least another year in the starting lineup despite his dreadful rookie campaign. The Dolphins handed Ereck Flowers a three-year, $30 million pact to handle left guard, and Ted Karras is going to slide in at center after filling in there for David Andrews in New England last season. Tackle is the big, gaping area of need now. Miami can’t stick a rookie quarterback behind Julie’n Davenport and Jesse Davis. We should expect the Dolphins to take multiple offensive linemen on draft weekend.

Edge Rusher: The Dolphins signed both Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah in the early days of free agency, but Lawson was a convenient contract-year breakout after being deemed a first-round bust his first three years there. Ogbah tore his pec last Week 10 and missed the remainder of the year with the Chiefs after flopping with the Browns as a former second-rounder. Miami was dead last in sacks a season ago and needs more juice off the edge.

Dolphins' 2020 Draft Picks

Norris’ Options

1 (5). QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama - With all of the draft capital the Dolphins acquired over the last year, it would be surprising to see them sit and wait for a quarterback. Go get one you believe in. While rumor winds swirl that the Dolphins actually favor Justin Herbert over Tua, I’ll stick with the player I believe is a superior player.

1 (18). T Josh Jones, Houston - With quarterback taken care of, the next concern is the offensive line, namely at tackle. Offenses need to have at least one tackle they can trust to leave in isolation. Hopefully Jones can fill that role. He did in college and is even comfortable working in space on the run.

1 (26). S Xavier McKinney, Alabama - Surely many Dolphins fans will have their eye on Isaiah Simmons early in the first round. I’m here to tell you that McKinney can fill a very similar role for a defense at a discount. While the Dolphins plucked many Patriots, they still could be looking for their own version of Patrick Chung. McKinney connected to Brian Flores would be a lot of fun.

2 (39). RB J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State - Prospects were able to get in about one week of visits to NFL headquarters. The Dolphins rushed to get Dobbins in before the deadline. It is clear the team wants to bring in a young foundation back. Dobbins displayed that ability throughout his time with the Buckeyes.

2 (56). T Isaiah Wilson, Georgia - With Josh Jones on the left side, Wilson comes in to add a mean edge on the right. He really is a nasty blocker, with the end goal of moving the opponent off his spot or rush line. Wilson is not passive in any aspect of his game. He sets the tone.

3 (70). WR Van Jefferson, Florida - This selection isn’t an indictment on a lack of belief in DeVante Parker or Preston Williams or Mike Gesicki. There should be obvious hope in all three. It’s investing in a great receiver class. Jefferson’s game is built off creating separation in his routes.

4 (141). EDGE/DL Jason Strowbridge, UNC - Continuing on the Patriots-like defensive path, the Dolphins might be in search for their long-term Trey Flowers or Deatrich Wise-type. An outside to inside player, Strowbridge fits that mold.

5 (153). C Matt Hennessy, Temple - As Nick wrote, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Dolphins invest more than two picks along the offensive line. Keeping a team inside of structure is pivotal, and that is reliant on blocking.

5 (154). iDL Bravvion Roy, Baylor - A space-eating defensive tackle has actually been an important piece in New England over the last few seasons.

5 (173). G John Molchon, Boise State - Molchon and Ezra Cleveland combined to form perhaps the most athletic side of an offensive line in the country last season. With so many selections, expect a few of these picks to land on the practice squad. Or be used to trade up.

6 (185). RB Anthony McFarland, Maryland - An explosive playmaker with the ball in his hands.

7 (227). K Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia - Too many selections. Maybe the Dolphins will want to improve on Jason Sanders, who converted 77% of his field goals last year.

7 (246). CB Harrison Hand, Temple - More outside corner depth, but again, these late-round selections are likely destined for the practice squad.

7 (251). WR K.J. Osborn, Miami - The Dolphins have not been shy about adding end of roster pieces from the U.

New England Patriots

Notable Offseason Additions: QB Brian Hoyer, FB Dan Vitale, WR Damiere Byrd, DE/OLB Brandon Copeland, DT Beau Allen, S Adrian Phillips

Starting Offense

QB: Jarrett Stidham

RB: Sony Michel

WR1: Julian Edelman

WR2: N’Keal Harry

WR3: Mohamed Sanu

TE: Matt LaCosse

LT: Isaiah Wynn

LG: Joe Thuney

C: David Andrews

RG: Shaq Mason

RT: Marcus Cannon

Starting Defense

DE: Chase Winovich

DT: Lawrence Guy

NT: Adam Butler

OLB: Shilique Calhoun

OLB: Brandon Copeland

ILB: Dont’a Hightower

ILB: Ja’Whaun Bentley

CB: Stephon Gilmore

CB: Jason McCourty

SCB: Jonathan Jones

S: Devin McCourty

S: Pat Chung

Team Needs

Mensio’s Analysis

Quarterback: Gone is the GOAT, as Tom Brady signed with the Bucs, leaving 2019 fourth-rounder Jarrett Stidham as the in-house favorite to start Week 1. Brian Hoyer was signed for a meager $1.05 million and was apparently told he’ll be given a shot to compete for the job in his third time around with New England. Stidham was electric last summer in the preseason but was overwhelmed in a Week 3 relief appearance against the Jets, tossing a pick and taking a sack on four snaps before Brady was put back in the game. The Patriots will likely take a quarterback on draft weekend, but they’d have to work some sort of magic to get up in the top of the first round for one of the high-end prospects. It’s unclear if Stidham is an NFL starter.

Wide Receiver: Viewed as one of the main reasons for Brady’s departure is the Patriots’ utter lack of pass-catching talent. Julian Edelman turns 34 next month and has been tossed around in trade rumors. Mohamed Sanu was a bad acquisition for a second-round pick last year and promptly suffered a high-ankle sprain, requiring surgery. N’Keal Harry missed the first half of the season on I.R. and made no noise after coming off the list. Jakobi Meyers was a preseason sensation but also made some rookie mistakes. Damier Byrd is merely a deep threat. As bad as this team needs wideout help, tight end could use just as much upgrading this spring.

Edge Rusher: 2019 sack leaders Jamie Collins (7) and Kyle Van Noy (6.5) both signed elsewhere last month with the Lions and Dolphins, respectively. The Patriots were No. 7 in sacks and No. 8 in adjusted sack rate last season, but they don’t have that truly dominant edge presence to build around. 2019 third-rounder Chase Winovich showed flashes, but he’s unlikely to become that guy that keeps offensive linemen up at night. However, he can be a key piece as a hard worker with a relentless motor. Coach Bill Belichick needs his new Chandler Jones.

Patriots' Draft Picks

Norris’ Options

1 (23). DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn - I can’t wait to see how the greatest coach of my lifetime handles the most important position in the sport. I don’t expect him to take immediate risks. He will be methodical. But even with that in mind - the Patriots have lost a lot of important defensive pieces. While the secondary remains intact, the team could use a player like Davidson who lines up outside and inside and reportedly produced great Combine interviews. Final thought … with no second-round pick, I’d expect the Patriots to trade out of this spot.

3 (87). WR Michael Pittman, USC - NFL bloodlines and a solid pass catching prospect as an outside receiver. Fluidity in routes help Pittman create separation, plus he has a number of contested catches on his resume as well.

3 (98). TE Adam Trautman, Dayton - We are all guessing how the Patriots might re-tool their offense. It would not shock me if Josh McDaniels goes back to the two tight end well. He once had a historic pair in New England, then tried to create another duo while as the offensive coordinator of the Rams. This is not a good tight end draft, but Trautman might top some positional boards.

3 (100). LB Malik Harrison, Ohio State - Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins departed for big contracts. Harrison offers the size the Patriots covet at the position and is a versatile player running downhill between the tackles or on the edge.

4 (125). TE Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech - The “move” tight end of the two. Of the prospects who went through workouts at the Combine, Keene was the most athletic tight end. He’s a fun player that can be moved around before the snap and also wins after the catch.

5 (172). C Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU - With Ted Karras gone, the Patriots could be on the look for a backup center.

6 (195). OL Hakeem Adeniji, Kansas - Athletic edge blocker who could possibly fill a swing tackle role.

6 (204). QB James Morgan, FIU - I don’t expect the Patriots to overextend at quarterback in this draft, but with just two on the roster another could be added on Day 3.

6 (212). WR Joe Reed, Virginia - With Phillip Dorsett gone, the team needs some type of vertical element. Maybe Damiere Byrd helps, maybe it can be Reed.

6 (213). K Tyler Bass, Georgia Southern - No placekicker is currently on the roster.

7 (230). S Shyheim Carter, Alabama - Yes, this is based on the relationship between Bill Belichick and Nick Saban.

7 (241). CB Jaron Bryant, Fresno State - Outside corner depth. Expect the Patriots to trade out of these late round picks. Are there 12 open spots on the Patriots’ roster?

New York Jets

Team Needs

Mensio’s Analysis

Wide Receiver: GM Joe Douglas really hammered the offensive line in free agency, perhaps with quantity over quality, knocking their previously pressing need way down the list. After losing Robby Anderson to the Panthers via a two-year, $20 million deal, the Jets went out and snagged Breshad Perriman on a one-year pact. Perriman was lethal down the stretch for the Bucs last season, hanging 20-419-5 over the final four weeks, but he hasn’t shown enough at the NFL level to be relied upon as a No. 1 wideout. Jamison Crowder is locked into slot duties off a solid 2019. But Quincy Enunwa’s status remains up in the air coming off another neck issue. In a loaded receiver class, the Jets simply have to come away with some talent for Sam Darnold.

Edge Rusher: The Jets simply haven’t had a dominant edge presence maybe since John Abraham in the early 2000s. It’s been an annual need for years, and ex-GM Mike Maccagnan never addressed it. Jordan Jenkins was re-signed to a one-year deal, but he needs help. It’s rarely ever a good sign when a safety is second on the team in sacks, and that was the case last season for Gang Green when Jamal Adams posted 6.5 takedowns.

Cornerback: DC Gregg Williams did absolute wonders with the cornerback group he was handed last season, and that happened with the team benching overpaid free-agent mega-bust Trumaine Johnson. Slot corner Brian Poole was one of the best cover corners in football in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus. And guys like Art Maulet, Blessuan Austin, and Maurice Canady played effective snaps in coverage. Canady left for the Cowboys in free agency. Williams would probably appreciate an injection of talent on the perimeter in the secondary.

Jets’ Draft Picks

Norris’ Options

1 (11). WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma - The No. 1 goal of the offseason should be to surround Sam Darnold with playmakers. Le’Veon Bell is ultimately dependent on his offensive line. Lamb is a difference maker, with fluidity before the catch and tenacity afterwards. His game reminds me so much of DeAndre Hopkins.

2 (48). T Lucas Niang, TCU - Overwhelmingly, those who cover and follow the team suggest an offensive lineman will be selected in round one. And if not, then shortly after. It has obviously been a focus for Joe Douglas this offseason. I would give Chuma Edoga another year, but the team might not.

3 (68). EDGE Darrell Taylor, Tennessee - I am not sure how NFL teams will separate this group of edge rushers without complete athletic profiles. It’s a truly important piece when evaluating the position, as an athletic advantage gives you a natural leg up in a one on one matchup. Of the group, Taylor’s balance to shift between winning around or through his opponent stands out.

3 (79). CB Reggie Robinson, Tulsa - A personal favorite. Robinson does not shy away from contact within the opening five yards or when closing at the catch point. Plus, Robinson has played on both sides of the formation.

4 (120). RB A.J. Dillon, Boston College - A massive, massive runner with outstanding athleticism. Plenty of reports suggest the Adam Gase - Le’Veon Bell marriage won’t last too long. Dillon offers balance on contact to create yards and surprising long speed to make plays off of one cut.

5 (158). WR Darnell Mooney, Tulane - I urge you to seek out a Tulane game. His game has shades of Paul Richardson to it – an explosive, deep threat with legit ball skills to make plays at the catch point if a defender does make it difficult. He’s another personal favorite.

6 (191). OL Kyle Murphy, Rhode Island - A true utility lineman with experience at tackle, guard and center.

6 (211). TE Cheyenne O’Grady, Arkansas - More of a receiving option than in-line player. That type is needed after Chris Herndon, a talented player, missed practically all of last season.

