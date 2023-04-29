NFL draft: Michigan State football's Jayden Reed drafted by Packers in Round 2

Jayden Reed’s father would be proud. His “Bird” is taking flight to the pros. And on his 23rd birthday, no less.

The Michigan State football wide receiver was selected Friday night in the second round of the NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers with the No. 50 overall pick.

Reed is MSU's highest-selected wide receiver since Devin Thomas went in the second round of the 2008 draft to Washington with the 34th pick.

"My girlfriend gave me some glasses. I got an Apple Watch. But nothing can top this one," said Reed, adding this was his best birthday present ever. "This is all I ever asked for, this is all I ever wanted forever in my life. This is a blessing."

The 5-foot-11, 187-pound Reed returned to MSU for his fifth collegiate season in 2022 but battled injuries all fall, from a foot issue during preseason camp to a sore hip against Western Michigan in the season opener to a deep laceration on his lower back from sliding into a corner of a bench against Akron in Week 2. That forced him to miss the only game of his college career at Washington the next week.

Michigan State's Jayden Reed, center, is hoisted by J.D. Duplain after Reed's touchdown catch against Rutgers during the third quarter on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in East Lansing.

Ultimately, the physical ailments caused Reed to go from leading the Spartans with 59 catches for 1,026 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021 to finishing last season with 55 catches for 636 yards and five scores. A first-team All-American as an all-purpose player and a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award as the nation's most versatile player in 2021, Reed stopped returning kickoffs last fall after the injuries but continued to return punts, averaging 8.8 yards on 13 returns, having potential touchdowns called back against Akron and Wisconsin.

Jon-Eric Sullivan, the Packers VP of player personnel, says he believes Reed will be able to play both inside and outside at wide receiver in the NFL.

"He's strong and he's fast, if you just want to simplify it," Sullivan said. "He's got exceptional strength for a smaller-framed player, and then he can run. He's got good tempo. The clock (on his 40-yard dash) showed him at 4.37. But more importantly, he plays fast. He's got good tempo and he's quick, he can get in and out of breaks."

Reed’s father, Sabian, died from kidney failure Sept. 15, 2015, when his son was a sophomore at Metea Valley High in suburban Chicago. Jayden played in a game the day before his father's funeral, according to the Naperville Sun, because he felt that’s what his dad would have wanted.

"It took a long time for me to process it. Like I couldn't believe it," Reed said of being drafted. "And you know, I'm still trying to process it at this moment."

Three years later, the younger Reed began his college career at Western Michigan, where he earned freshman All-America honors with his 56 catches for 797 yards and eight TDs receiving while also scoring another time on a punt return. He left Kalamazoo for MSU in the spring of 2019 to join Mark Dantonio’s program and his former high school quarterback Payton Thorne, but the wide receiver had to sit out that fall due to NCAA transfer regulations.

Jayden Reed (1) of the Michigan State Spartans runs the ball as Jartavius Martin (21) of the Illinois Fighting Illini tries to make the tackle from behind during the second half at Memorial Stadium on November 5, 2022 in Champaign, Illinois.

Reed returned to the field with a new coach in Mel Tucker in 2020, leading MSU with 33 catches for 407 receiving yards with three touchdowns. Then came a breakout year in 2021 as Reed and Thorne reconnected as starters for the Spartans. Reed earned offensive MVP honors in MSU’s Peach Bowl win over Pitt, catching two touchdowns among his six catches for 80 yards from Thorne.

Though he could have returned to college for a sixth season with the COVID waiver for 2020, Reed opted to enter the draft, unlike the previous year. In early February, he impressed scouts at the Senior Bowl, then carried it over to the NFL combine a month later in Indianapolis. Reed ran a 4.45 40-yard dash with a 1.57-second 10-yard split at the combine, posting a 4.29 in the 20-yard shuttle while going 33.5 inches in the vertical jump and 10 feet, 1 inch in the broad jump. And he did so with one eye swollen shut due to an infection.

Reed said he can't wait to return punts and kickoffs at the next level.

"That's one of my favorite things to do, so you guys will be excited seeing me back there," he said. "That's what I do right there, that's what helped me, that's what adds value to my game. Just get ready to see a lot of that. Just get ready to see a lot of house calls."

Reed becomes the 30th MSU wide receiver selected all time, following former teammate Jalen Nailor going to Minnesota in the sixth round last year with the 191st pick.

