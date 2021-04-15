NFL Draft: Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Patriots among teams most likely to trade up for QB

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Goss
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Patriots among teams most likely to trade up for QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots need a quarterback of the future, but will they be able to find one with the No. 15 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft?

There are five quarterbacks expected to be taken in the first round -- Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, BYU's Zach Wilson, Ohio State's Justin Fields, North Dakota State's Trey Lance and Alabama's Mac Jones.

Unless one of these quarterbacks who the Patriots like enough to draft slips falls further than expected, the chances of New England being able to select one at No. 15 are likely small.

Curran: Former Pats exec can't see team trading up for QB

ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr., in his recent mailbag story with colleague Todd McShay, ranked the teams "most likely" to trade up in the first round for a QB if one of these players slips. 

The Patriots were atop Kiper's list. Here's his explanation:

"The Patriots don't usually have a pick as high as No. 15. Can Bill Belichick & Co. really afford to wait for a franchise quarterback? The 2022 class is not nearly as good as this one."

Next Pats Podcast - Making the case for Justin Fields to be the next Patriots QB | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Kiper listed the Denver Broncos at No. 2, the Washington Football team at No. 3 and the Chicago Bears at No. 4 on his rankings.

It's not surprising that Kiper put the Patriots in the No. 1 spot. In his latest 2021 NFL Mock Draft released earlier this week, he projected the Patriots trading with the Dallas Cowboys to move up to No. 10 and select Fields. He's one of several experts over the last few weeks to project the Patriots moving up for the Buckeyes quarterback.

The Patriots were well-represented at Fields' second Pro Day in Columbus on Wednesday. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was among the Patriots attendees. New England also attended Alabama's Pro Day, where Jones threw passes with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick present.

It's also entirely possible the Patriots might not take a QB in the first round. They have several other roster needs to address, and if a top-tier defensive prospect is on the board at No. 15, it might make the most sense to take that player. 

But if one of these quarterbacks does fall in Round 1, all eyes will be on the Patriots to see if they move up.

 

Recommended Stories

  • Bill Belichick: Matt Patricia has been heavily involved in Patriots’ pre-draft process

    When Matt Patricia was fired as head coach of the Lions and hired by the Patriots, he did not get the title of defensive coordinator, which had been his previous job in New England. That led to questions about what, exactly, Patricia would do for the Patriots. One thing he’s doing is helping the Patriots [more]

  • Falcons sign ex-Patriots Duron Harmon, Cordarrelle Patterson in free agency

    The number of former Patriots players in Atlanta is growing after the Falcons signed Duron Harmon and Cordarrelle Patterson in free agency.

  • As Jamal Murray goes, so go the Denver Nuggets, even in heartbreaking injury

    Dreams of the underdog Denver Nuggets winning the franchise's first-ever NBA championship this season were dashed in the instance of rising star Jamal Murray's torn left ACL late Monday night.

  • Grading the Ravens’ 2021 offseason through one month of free agency

    The Baltimore Ravens have now navigated through one month of 2021 free agency. How have they fared so far?

  • DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle: Should Giants pick one of Alabama's WRs in NFL Draft?

    DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle: If the Giants have a choice in two weeks, which Alabama WR should they pick in the NFL Draft?

  • Report: Warriors rookie James Wiseman to get surgery on torn meniscus later this week

    On Wednesday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported Warriors rookie James Wiseman could have surgery to repair his torn meniscus on Thursday or Friday. On Wednesday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported Warriors rookie James Wiseman could have surgery to repair his torn meniscus on Thursday or Friday. The timetable for Wiseman’s return is still unknown, per Slater. The timetable for Wiseman’s return is still unknown, per Slater. According to Slater, the results of Wiseman’s surgery will determine the timetable for his return to the court.

  • Joe Thomas makes emphatic prediction for 49ers draft pick

    Joe Thomas knows Kyle Shanahan well enough to declare that the San Francisco 49ers will pick Ohio State QB Justin Fields in the NFL draft.

  • Top-10 worst wide receiver corps: Teams that need serious help in the 2021 NFL draft

    With the 2021 NFL draft a few weeks away, Matt Harmon analyzes which teams will be looking to select a wide receiver when they're on the clock.

  • UFC on ABC 2 medical suspensions: Mackenzie Dern, five others face potential 6 months

    Mackenzie Dern and five others could be out up to six months due injuries sustained during Saturday's card.

  • Saddiq Bey with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers

    Saddiq Bey (Detroit Pistons) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 04/14/2021

  • Schauffele laments 'perfect' shot that ended Masters chance

    Two years after finishing one stroke behind champion Tiger Woods at the Masters, Xander Schauffele endured more disappointment when what he thought was a "perfect" shot finished in the water and cost him a chance of winning on Sunday. What had seemed to be an emphatic Hideki Matsuyama coronation only an hour earlier suddenly became interesting when Schauffele ran off four straight birdies to cut a seven-shot deficit to just two strokes with three holes left at Augusta National. The pressure was very much on Matsuyama as Schauffele teed it up at the par-three 16th with a chance to stick his ball close to the hole and ratchet the heat up yet another notch.

  • Marvin Vettori repeatedly takes down Kevin Holland, cruises to unanimous decision win

    Vettori is slowly moving toward a title shot and he wasn’t going to be beaten by an opponent with such a gaping hole in his game.

  • Kyle Kuzma: Andre Drummond ‘kind of really never really been coached in his career’

    Andre Drummond won no playoff games in eight seasons with the Pistons and Cavaliers.

  • Buffalo Bills OL Trey Adams, 24, retires

    Buffalo Bills OL Trey Adams retires from the NFL.

  • 3 things the return of Josh Dobbs could mean for the Steelers

    The Steelers surprised by signing Josh Dobbs back.

  • Sam Darnold deal: More details on trade between Panthers, Jets

    Apparently, Carolina felt it was important to hang on to their first three picks in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • 'Fired up' Dan Evans fuelled to biggest win of his career by Novak Djokovic's disrespect

    British No 1 Dan Evans cited a disrespectful late arrival from Novak Djokovic as the spur that prompted the best – and most unlikely – victory of his career today in Monte Carlo. This was a real turn-up. Beating Djokovic had appeared to be an impossible dream for Evans. He has never warmed to clay, nor had he previously managed a victory against anyone ranked higher than No 7 in the world. But Djokovic – who has stood atop the rankings for 14 months – came out strangely flat on a blustery, cold and drizzly day in the Riviera. And Evans was contrastingly brilliant, especially in the large number of stylish drop-shots that he feathered just over the net. The result was a pot pourri of remarkable statistics. This was Djokovic’s first defeat of 2021, after 10 straight victories. It was Evans’ first visit to the quarter-final of a Masters 1000 event (where he will play 11th seed David Goffin on Friday). Most notably, it was the first time that a British man had beaten a world No 1 on clay. A perceived snub in the build-up had helped Evans find his focus. “He kept me waiting at the start of the match in the changing rooms a little bit,” Evans told Amazon Prime after his 6-4, 7-5 win. “It was a little annoying, so I was ready to go from that – it got me a little extra fired up. “That’s why we roll the balls out,” Evans added. “It’s one against one and you’ve gotta see who wins and that’s what I was telling myself. He gave me some cheap ones today which he never normally does, so I was a little lucky there but I am just really happy with coming through.” The same interview finished with a moment of banter as Amazon’s studio pundit Tim Henman asked Evans – tongue firmly in cheek – whether clay was now his favourite surface. “Is golf your favourite sport?” replied Evans, without addressing the question.

  • Madrid stand alone against the new order among Champions League semi-finalists

    UEFA is set to announce major changes to the Champions League next week but the make-up of this season's semi-finalists confirms the extent to which elite club football in Europe has already been transformed over the last decade.

  • Where are they now? Catching up with Ricky Rudd

    Richard Lee “Ricky” Rudd was only 12 years old when he decided what his life‘s work would be. While taking a fan bus tour around the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Rudd, who was in Indiana‘s capital city to compete in the national go-kart championship, was in awe of the 300,000-plus seat temple of auto racing. […]

  • Jim McMahon: Packers are the best organization I played for, Bears are where QBs go to die

    The only starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl for the Bears has made some comments that won’t go over well in Chicago. Jim McMahon, who started his career in Chicago and ended it in Green Bay, told 1252 Sports that Green Bay was the best franchise he was with in the NFL. “It was [more]