NFL Draft: Matt Nagy attends Justin Fields' Pro Day at Ohio State

Matt Nagy spotted at Justin Fields' Pro Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As Justin Fields took the field for his second Pro Day at Ohio State, all eyes were on Kyle Shanahan. With the 49ers controlling the No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft, much has been made about who San Francisco will draft to be their next franchise quarterback. But spotted on the sidelines, as well, was Bears head coach Matt Nagy.

That’s Nagy in the first picture wearing the black mask and black hat. It seems unlikely that a player of Fields’ caliber would drop to the Bears at No. 20, but crazier things have happened on draft night. Or if Nagy likes what he sees, perhaps he’ll make a case for Ryan Pace to trade up and draft Fields if he falls below No. 10 or so.

We can speculate endlessly on what Nagy’s attendance at Fields’ Pro Day could mean, but, it’s tough to glean any real information. In fact, with the Bears expected to do as much researching on the rookie quarterbacks as they can, it’d be more surprising if we learned Nagy wasn’t at Fields’ Pro Day.

Fields finished his college career with 5,373 yards on 68.4% passing, with 63 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 22 games. He added 867 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground, too.

Fields led the Buckeyes to two Big Ten Championship wins during his time at Ohio State and won the Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year award (recognizing the best QB in the Big Ten) each season, as well.

Story continues

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!