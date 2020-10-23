NFL draft matchups: Return of Big Ten adds major talent influx back to college football

The Big Ten, dear friends, is back.

And to honor this red-letter weekend, we’re devoting all of our prospect matchups to a conference that has an outsized collection of NFL talent this season.

Not that the conference hasn’t had its share of big-time talent in recent years — it has produced 10 top-10 selections since the 2015 NFL draft. But this year’s crop is perhaps deeper and richer than in recent seasons, and it will be fun to see how this group starts stacking against the field now that they’re back in action.

Ohio State QB Justin Fields faces Nebraska on Saturday, and he clearly is the sexiest Big Ten prospect this season. Fields has a chance to land in the top 10 overall next spring if he continues his 2019 magic, and he fits the mold of the dual-threat QB that’s sweeping the NFL these days.

The opening week’s slate might lack a little pizzazz, but there’s plenty to watch from a draft-prospect standpoint.

Michigan edge rushers vs. Minnesota OT Daniel Faalele

When we were scouting Alabama OT Jedrick Wills Jr. last winter, it took us four game tapes to get to a defensive player who actually found a way to make the eventual first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns look a little shaky.

That player was Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson. HIs first-half performance in the Citrus Bowl has been burned into our brains ever since, from Hutchinson blowing past Wills for a sack or later chasing down WR Jerry Jeudy from behind on a screen pass.

Hutchinson and Kwity Paye form perhaps the best 1-2 punch of edge rushers in the country. You could just see Hutchinson’s development improve, seemingly on a weekly basis last season, and he figures to be one of the fastest-rising prospects in the conference this year.

Both he and Paye could end up first-rounders when it’s all said and done. Both could use continued pass-rush development, and there might be debates about the best ways to employ each of them, technique-wish, on the next level. But in terms of athletic skill, burst and competitiveness, both Paye and Hutchinson are exceptional specimens.

Minnesota offensive lineman Daniel Faalele (78) is one of the largest players in college football history.

Standing in their way is the 6-foot-9, 400-pound — not a misprint — Faalele. There simply hasn’t been an NFL OT prospect quite like him, and that’s saying something in light of the (comparably small) 6-7, 364-pound Mekhi Becton having just been drafted 11th overall this spring. Faalele is one of the largest humans to play college football, and NFL scouts are watching.

Feelele isn’t a Becton-caliber athlete. Pass protection has been an issue at times, but the more football he’s played — Faalele only learned the game in 2017, having come from Australia as a rugby and basketball player — the more comfortable he’s looked. (He’s got one more year of eligibility remaining after this season but could declare early with a strong year.)

But it’s nearly impossible to bull rush Faalele, and it’s a $5 Uber ride just to get around him. Can the quicker Hutchinson and Paye give him fits with their first steps? Both Wolverines flip sides and play multiple techniques; they even line up alongside one another in passing situations, with Hutchinson kicking inside, and can be menaces on stunt and twist games.

If you’re at all fascinated by OL-DL line play, this is an A-plus matchup we can’t recommend enough.

Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman vs. Michigan secondary

We’re double dipping on the prime-time matchup on Saturday night because we are really interested to see if Bateman can match his sophomore-season brilliance as he figures to launch into the NFL draft pool in the spring.

Bateman had an interesting few months this offseason, first opting out for COVID-19 reasons before returning this season for the Gophers. But when he takes the field Saturday against a good Wolverines secondary, he’ll have the chance to prove he belongs among the elite prospects in next year’s draft class.

