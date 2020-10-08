NFL draft matchups: Fascinating QB tilt in Death Valley, plus a nearly 700-pound SEC trench battle

For this week’s prospect matchups, we are highlighting some fairly well-known prospect names in draft circles — along with some ones you might not be as familiar with.

We’re still two weeks away from the Big Ten taking the field, almost four weeks from #MACtion being back and just about a month away from the Pac-12 restarting activities.

As one scout pointed out to us this week, the thinner slate of games has allowed them to hone in on some lesser-known players — first-time starters, transfers, players coming off injuries, etc. — that they might not normally have been able to take such a long look at now.

With four matchups of top-25 teams facing each other this week, plus several other solid games featuring future NFL talent, there are still plenty of games with big draft implications until we return to a nearly full slate of games by November.

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence vs. Miami QB D’Eriq King

Yes, we know the quarterbacks technically aren’t facing one another directly. But it’s a massive game for each as NFL draft prospects at the very least, and it’s also one of the bigger regular-season games for either program in recent history.

Lawrence has been cruising through the first three games, completing more than 73 percent of his passes, throwing seven TDs in 75 pass attempts and carrying a streak of 314 consecutive passes without an interception into the game.

King has been a revelation for Miami, completing 67 percent of his passes, notching a 6-0 TD-INT ratio and also rushing for 157 yards and a score in three outings. The debate of whether he’s an NFL quarterback or not is going to be fascinating, but the 5-foot-8 passer is doing great things on the field again after transferring to the program this offseason.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback D'Eriq King

If King wants a better shot to be an NFL passer despite his unusually small frame, he needs big performances in games such as this. He has the weapons in TE Brevin Jordan and RB Cam’Ron Harris to get it done, and Clemson’s defense seemed to struggle to contain Virginia’s agile QB, Brennan Armstrong, last week.

That Clemson unit is fairly young, starting only two seniors (LB James Skalski and S Nolan Turner) and coming off the first game where it allowed more than 400 yards of offense to an ACC team since 2017. But this is still a highly athletic group that will provide some tough resistance against King and the Hurricanes.

The Tigers could use pass rushers Xavier Thomas and Justin Foster, neither of whom have suited up this season, for this game. Last week was the first time this season that the lack of push up front really seemed to show up. They also were without DT Tyler Davis, who got hurt vs. Wake Forest but is expected back for this game.

Clemson is still patching some holes in the secondary, too. But one defender back there who has played well to date has been CB Derion Kendrick, whom NFL scouts like more than many draft wonks do at this stage. Kendrick has yet to allow a reception in his two games, and he had two passes defended last week vs. Virginia.

Luckily for Clemson, its offense is still humming. Lawrence, RB Travis Etienne, WR Amari Rodgers and a talented but young offensive line have been getting the job done. The stakes are raised in this one, though, against a Miami defense that has 10 sacks, four forced fumbles and four picks through three games.

Pitt EDGE Patrick Jones II vs. Boston College offensive tackles

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Jones has a fascinating backstory, having grown up in Japan (where he first learned football on a naval base there) and Italy before coming back to the United States and earning a scholarship at Pitt.

And most importantly for our purposes, he’s an excellent player. The high-energy rusher almost never takes a play off, and it’s a big reason why he logged 12 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in a breakout season in 2019, earning all-ACC mention. This season, after a quiet start, Jones has four sacks in his past two games.

