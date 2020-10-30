NFL draft matchups: 4 great pass-rush battles, plus Bama's star QB in the crosshairs

The return of the Big Ten added some life to college football last week, and the Pac-12 and other conferences coming back to action might kick it up a notch further.

We’ve hit on one Big Ten battle this week, but we also had to canvas some of the great matchups in the SEC as well this week, including life after Jaylen Waddle for Alabama.

Alabama QB Mac Jones vs. Mississippi State defense

Jones might have piqued the interest of scouts with his play in 2019 after replacing Tua Tagovailoa last season, but he’s raised the bar quite a bit in a hot start in 2020. Now there’s even discussion over how high Jones might go in the 2021 NFL draft — top 50? Round 1 even? — that would have been tough to predict two months ago.

We’ll see how Jones fares without Waddle, the wide receiver who suffered a season-ending ankle injury last week. But it’s not as if Jones doesn’t still have elite talent around him at multiple spots.

For this game in particular, the Bulldogs might be struggling in several respects. But they’ve been decent against the pass this season (192.3 yards per game allowed, 12 sacks, three INTs in four games) and very good on third downs (32.7 percent conversions allowed, 18th-best in FBS).

View photos Alabama QB Mac Jones must show he can keep up his torrid pace, but the early returns are impressive. (Photo by Andrew Ferguson/Collegiate Images/Getty Images) More

MSU features some draftable seniors who are on scouts’ radars (EDGE Marquiss Spencer and LB Erroll Thompson), plus a few more who could work into that discussion (S Cordarius Morgan and EDGE Kobe Jones).

Mac Jones has been tremendous on third downs, completing 15 of 23 passes for 276 yards and converting 12 of those completions into first downs. Eight of those completions netted 15 or more yards apiece. He’s consistently attacked downfield with confidence and had tremendous success.

From an arm-strength standpoint, he might be comparable to Joe Burrow last season. Burrow was not regarded as possessing a howitzer, but his throws were on time, beautifully placed and eminently catchable. That’s how Jones is thriving this season.

Perhaps Waddle’s absence affects him at some point. But if Jones’ terrific season keeps rolling along as it has been, he has a chance to enter the top-50 discussion next spring. We couldn’t find a spot for him in the first 32 of our initial 2021 NFL mock draft, but by the time the next one rolls around, Jones’ name might be in there.

Georgia EDGE Azeez Ojulari vs. Kentucky offensive tackles

If there has been a Georgia defender who most has caught my eye this season, it’s been Ojulari. The 6-3, 240-pound rush end isn’t big or especially long, but he’s highly active with a motor that never quits. Ojulari bursts out of the blocks and looks like a completely different specimen after a pretty ordinary redshirt freshman in 2019.

View photos Georgia's Azeez Ojulari is off to a hot start in 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) More

Standing in his way are two different types of tackles, both of whom are on NFL radars. Kentucky has been up and down this season, but the two Wildcats units that are hard to complain about are the defensive secondary and the offensive line.

Darian Kinnard is a massive man at 6-foot-5 and 345 pounds, with big, powerful hands and enough length to keep rushers at bay. Could he be a massive guard at the next level? Matchups against speed/energy rushers such as Ojulari could help determine that eventually. But to this point, Kinnard has been downright dominant at right tackle.

