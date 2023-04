NFL draft: How many running backs were taken in Round 1 the past decade?

Running backs and the NFL draft

The running back position is a polarizing one every year at the NFL draft. Each year, it seems like fewer and fewer are taken in the first round no matter how productive they are in college. But it does still happen. Here’s how many were selected in Round 1 over the past decade:

2022 NFL draft

First-round running backs: None.

First selected: Breece Hall, No. 36 overall (New York Jets).

2021 NFL draft

First-round running backs: Two.

Players selected: Najee Harris, No. 24 overall (Pittsburgh Steelers); Travis Etienne, No. 25 overall (Jacksonville Jaguars).

2020 NFL draft

First-round running backs: One.

Player selected: Clyde-Edwards Helaire, No. 32 overall (Kansas City Chiefs).

2019 NFL draft

First-round running backs: One.

Player selected: Josh Jacobs, No. 24 overall (Las Vegas Raiders).

2018 NFL draft

First-round running backs: Two.

Players selected: Saquon Barkley, No. 2 overall (New York Giants); Sony Michel, No. 31 overall (New England Patriots)

2017 NFL draft

First-round running backs: Two.

Players selected: Leonard Fournette, No. 4 overall (Tampa Bay Buccaneers); Christian McCaffrey, No. 8 overall (Carolina Panthers).

2016 NFL draft

First-round running backs: One.

Player selected: Ezekiel Elliott, No. 4 overall (Dallas Cowboys).

2015 NFL draft

First-round running backs: Two.

Players selected: Todd Gurley, No. 10 overall (St. Louis Rams); Melvin Gordon,, No. 15 overall (San Diego Chargers).

2014 NFL draft

First-round running backs: None.

First selected: Bishop Sankey, No. 54 overall (Tennessee Titans).

2013 NFL draft

First-round running backs: None.

Player selected: Gio Bernard, No. 37 overall (Cincinnati Bengals).

