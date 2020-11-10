NFL draft makeover: What roster help do Cowboys need to regain respectability?

Every week during the 2020 NFL season, we’re going to — just being honest here — overreact to what we’ve seen on the field the previous Sunday and start projecting NFL draft prospects to teams that might need help at certain spots.

Think of it as a mini one-team mock draft, with early (Rounds 1-2), middle (Rounds 3-4) and late (Round 5 and later) prospects at each team’s respective position of concern.

This week’s NFL draft makeover focuses on the Dallas Cowboys. What does this team need to return to contention?

View photos (Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo Sports) More

Heading into their bye week, the Dallas Cowboys are 2-7, exactly a month removed from their last victory.

Over the past four games, all losses, they’ve scored 41 points and allowed 110. Those 110 points are a vast improvement over the first five games of the season, when the Cowboys gave up a whopping 180, with three of those games being played in Dallas.

At least the offense was decent back then. Since, the Cowboys have lost their franchise QB (Dak Prescott), both starting offensive tackles (Tyron Smith and La’el Collins) and their second-round cornerback (Trevon Diggs).

The last time the Cowboys were this banged up on offense was in 2015, when they lost Tony Romo, Dez Bryant and others, and Dallas’ current offensive coordinator — Kellen Moore — was the starting quarterback to finish out a 4-12 season.

The bad news? Dallas started 2-7 that year, too.

The good news? The following offseason, they drafted Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Jaylon Smith and rebounded with a 13-3 season.

Is a turnaround of that magnitude possible in 2021? It wouldn’t be the most absurd thing ever. After all, Prescott should be back one way or another, the NFC East is a landfill, the Cowboys’ scouting staff is considering one of the league’s best and head coach Mike McCarthy (who has been told he’ll be back) should have something approximating a normal offseason to fix things.

McCarthy — happy birthday, coach! — engineered a five-game improvement in his second season as Green Bay Packers coach. If he’s going to do it again in Dallas, the Cowboys will need to boost the talent on both sides of the ball.

Our birthday gift to McCarthy? A 2021 NFL draft roadmap of how the Cowboys could navigate some critical additions this coming offseason.

View photos Oregon OT Penei Sewell opted out of the 2020 season but might be the best non-QB prospect in the 2021 NFL draft. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) More

Early-round prospect

Oregon OT Penei Sewell

As of this week, the Cowboys are picking third overall. Ahead of them are the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars. Assuming both of those teams select quarterbacks — Trevor Lawrence followed by Justin Fields would be our best guesses now — the Cowboys could be positioned to select the best non-QB in the entire class.

That pick is Sewell.

In fact, there’s little doubt about that, even if a few scouts have grumbled that there are no perfect prospects and that the 6-foot-6, 325-pound Sewell isn’t the finished product that some might have you believe.

We’re willing to bypass their hesitation and pencil Sewell in for Dallas. Why? Well, even assuming Smith and Collins return, the Cowboys need help up front.

Smith turns 31 next year, averaged three missed games per season the past four years and will miss all but two this season. Can Dallas count on him? Collins also has missed this whole season, and he has played guard before.

From a need standpoint, it makes sense. And from a talent one, too. I asked two famous Ducks offensive linemen about Sewell this summer. Sure, they’re biased, but Kyle Long and Geoff Schwartz couldn’t hide their infatuation with Sewell as an NFL prospect.

Long compared Sewell to All-Pro Ronnie Stanley of the Baltimore Ravens, who recently become one of the game’s highest paid offensive linemen.

Story continues