NFL draft makeover: Washington Football Team won’t hesitate to draft QB if right one is there

Every week during the 2020 NFL season, we’re going to — just being honest here — overreact to what we’ve seen on the field the previous Sunday and start projecting NFL draft prospects to teams that might need help at certain spots.

Think of it as a mini one-team mock draft, with early (Rounds 1-2), middle (Rounds 3-5) and late (Round 6 and later) prospects at each team’s respective position of concern.

This week’s NFL draft makeover is the Washington Football Team. After Dwayne Haskins’ benching, what’s the future of the position there?

In February at the NFL scouting combine, new Washington head coach Ron Rivera offered up a pretty juicy tidbit.

Owners of the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the franchise planned to meet with the two quarterbacks — LSU’s Joe Burrow and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa — as they considered how to use the valuable selection. This despite the former regime’s drafting of Dwayne Haskins with the No. 15 overall pick the year before.

Burrow went first to the Cincinnati Bengals. Washington ended up taking Chase Young second overall.

But if the team picks in that same range again in the 2021 NFL draft, they might not pass on a quarterback a second time.

The benching of Haskins might not be very fair, and Rivera has promised that Haskins’ obituary with the franchise has not yet been written, but it doesn’t exactly feel like there will be a turnaround with the team that drafted him.

Will they trade Haskins? It’s possible. And if they land high enough — in the range, say, of one of the top three quarterbacks in the draft — it’s probably more than likely. It’s either draft someone, count on Kyle Allen or Alex Smith next year, or trade for a reclamation project such as Jimmy Garoppolo, Matt Ryan, Tyrod Taylor, Mitch Trubisky or the like.

After a 1-4 start against a weaker slate, the Washington Football Team currently picks No. 4 next year. That almost certainly puts them in a position to make the big draft investment they didn’t last year.

Early-round prospect

Trey Lance, North Dakota State

It is going to be a leap of faith for whatever team drafts Lance because it will require a very high pick for a player who has 17 starts at the FCS level on his resumé. But, oh, that talent …

Lance has an alluring skill set, one that could eventually make him the best quarterback in the 2021 draft class — yes, even ahead of Trevor Lawrence. But making that statement now is a clear and utter stretch.

There also would perhaps be some hesitancy for Washington to take such an inexperienced prospect after (we’d assume) defenestrating Haskins, a one-year starter at Ohio State, even if their situations are apples to kumquats.

So who does Lance compare to? We see a lot of Dak Prescott in his game, with above-average arm strength, tremendous run skill and run instinct and natural ability that instantly shone after taking over the Bison’s starting job.

Plus, if the team keeps Smith on board, he could serve as an exceptional mentor for the gifted Lance, just as Smith did for Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Mahomes — two highly talented but unorthodox passers who required refinement and incubation before taking over.

If the franchise owns the No. 1 overall pick, Lawrence would almost certainly be the choice. Ohio State’s Justin Fields (the man who replaced Haskins in Columbus) also cannot go overlooked. But Lance would be a very feasible long-term fit if Washington is picking a few slots lower.

But not too far — there’s a decent chance Lance goes in the top five, and we’d be surprised if he slips too far outside of the top 10 if not.

