NFL draft makeover: Washington Football Team must consider a QB, even in a weaker crop

Every week during the 2021 NFL season, we’re going to — just being honest here — overreact to what we’ve seen on the field for a different NFL team and begin projecting NFL draft prospects at positions of concerning need.

Think of it as a mini one-team mock draft, with early (Rounds 1-2), middle (Rounds 3-4) and late (Rounds 5-7) prospects at each team’s respective position of concern.

This week’s NFL draft makeover is for the Washington Football Team.

(Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo Sports)

The Washington Football Team's four-game win streak came to a halt Sunday at home against the Dallas Cowboys, despite a late push after falling behind 24-0. Even with the loss, which dropped the team to 6-7, Washington remains in a playoff position for now as the seventh seed in the NFC.

But the grip on that spot can be described, at best, as loose. There are four other teams in the conference with 6-7 marks, plus two more at 5-8. Washington is in a unique position, with all four of its remaining opponents in the division, including two against the likewise 6-7 Eagles and one more left against the 9-4 Cowboys in Dallas.

So even if WFT manages to sneak into a playoff spot for a second straight season, it's quite likely — even in the watered-down NFC, with only six teams above .500 — that they could be looking at another first-round exit.

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke has been a nice story this season but could receive some competition in 2022. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The pass rush has been disappointing. Injuries have hit the skill positions hard. QB Taylor Heinecke is banged up, too. The team has been outscored by 56 points this season; opponents have seven more touchdowns than it does.

The job done by Ron Rivera and his staff has been a noble effort for sure. But this appears to be a team stuck in the NFL's middle class, in need of a talent boost and far better depth at several spots.

Yes, free agency (WFT is projected to be well under the 2022 salary cap, well-armed to spend) will be one method to achieve that. But so will the draft. The team has all of its original picks, minus its fifth-rounder (which the Eagles own), but is not projected to receive any additional compensatory picks.

This week we look at how the Washington Football Team can bolster its lineup through the draft next April and address the lingering question: Is there a QB worth taking in Round 1 who could help brighten the long-term future in D.C.?

Early round prospect

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral

No use messing around. We've been fairly ambivalent about the state of the 2022 NFL draft's QB crop, and yet there's a case to be made that Corral — who could go off the board in the teens — might end up being respectable value when it's all said and done.

Our stance on the matter: If Zach Wilson can go second overall in what was considered a far stronger QB class in the 2021 draft, there's no reason why Corral shouldn't be considered a good buy 10 or 15 picks lower five months from now.

Corral and Wilson has similar skill sets. They're both smaller-framed, athletic playmakers with ample arm talent and plenty of daring to their games. Wilson might be a bit more of a swashbuckler as a quarterback, and Corral's work out of structure might not be as refined or dangerous as Wilson's was coming out.

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral could be a good fit in Washington. (Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

But Corral also faced a far stronger slate of opponents the past two years and is the perfect stash-and-developmental prospect who is capable of starting games as a rookie. Ideally, he could be allowed to polish up his footwork — Corral can play on his toes and lose some zip on his passes as a result — and harness his deep-ball accuracy better.

However, we believe that WFT offensive coordinator Scott Turner, who has typically done a nice job of playing to his quarterbacks' varying strengths as a play caller, would have more to work with in the long term with Corral than with Heinecke. For all his flourishes this season, he projects more as a high-end backup or spot starter than a long-term option.

Mid-round prospect

Ohio State OG Thayer Munford

You could argue that the offensive line has been one of the Washington Football Team's more pleasant surprises this season, and there are some young but unproven players in the till who offer promise in Samuel Cosmi and Saahdiq Charles.

But even still, there's the matter of Brandon Scherff's contract heading into his free-agent offseason, and the contracts of Charles Leno and Cornelius Lucas (plus others) are also set to expire. Even though WFT is flush with cap space, it hasn't been able to come to a long-term agreement with Scherff, so there must be plans in place to find a replacement if needed.

That could come through free agency. But if the team doesn't spend top dollar at guard, finding one in the middle rounds might be one route to addressing it.

Munford took the unusual measure of kicking inside this year for the Buckeyes after starting in 2020 at left tackle. He's been forced outside a few times this season out of necessity — and was pancaked by Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson in a now-viral clip.

At guard, however, Munford stands a better chance to become a solid pro, we believe. He has terrific mass — 35-inch arms and an whopping 85-inch wingspan on his 6-6, 327-pound frame — and great experience starting at multiple OL spots over the past four-plus seasons.

Munford has some balance issues and trouble dealing with pass-rush speed. But at guard, he's built to be a better mauler in a phone booth and can really unlock his natural power best there. With some technique refinement, setting a better anchor and not leaving his huge chest exposed, Munford profiles as a solid, starter-grade interior blocker who can fuel a run game and manage matters as a pass protector.

Late-round prospect

Middle Tennessee State S Reed Blankenship

Blankenship's path as a prospect has been a circuitous one, first bubbling up as a breakout player in 2019 before backsliding during a frustrating 2020 campaign. But he's been back on the rise during a steadier 2021 season and is expected to test well enough before the draft to lock up a draftable grade.

He's a very good athlete for the position and has displayed really nice versatility, splitting his time almost equally as a post safety, box safety and nickel corner. Blankenship isn't asked to blitz a ton, but he can do that, too (see the FIU game).

WEST POINT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 05: Christian Anderson #4 of the Army Black Knights runs with the ball against Reed Blankenship #12 of the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in the first half at Michie Stadium on September 5, 2020 in West Point, New York. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

There are times when he get too aggressive in coverage — Liberty QB Malik Willis stung him a few times this year — and will over-pursue the ball and therefore take some shaky angles to the ball. Blankenship also could stand to clean up his tackling a bit.

But he's a good hitter with a special-teams mentality that should translate well into Blankenship becoming a contributor at the NFL level. Washington has put some resources into its special-teams units and could use some safety depth, so a Day 3 pick such as this can check off both of those boxes.