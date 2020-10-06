NFL draft makeover: How can Falcons get better defensively in 2021?

Every week during the 2020 NFL season, we’re going to — just being honest here — overreact to what we’ve seen on the field the previous Sunday and start projecting NFL draft prospects to teams that might need help at certain spots.

Think of it as a mini one-team mock draft, with early (Rounds 1-2), middle (Rounds 3-5) and late (Round 6 and later) prospects at each team’s respective position of concern.

This week’s NFL draft makeover is the Atlanta Falcons. How can the draft fix this poor defense?

The Atlanta Falcons are 0-4 and in need of life support. This season is almost certainly toast, and head coach Dan Quinn is going to need a heck of a campaign manager to convince owner Arthur Blank to give him another second chance, the way he did last season after a 1-7 start.

They’re doing enough offensively to stay in games. But in allowing 34.5 points, the Falcons are ahead of only the Dallas Cowboys in that pretty important category.

Perhaps facing three of the league’s best offenses in the Seattle Seahawks, Cowboys and Green Bay Packers has something to do with that. Or maybe this is just a defense in need of new blood. There are some pieces that absolutely are worth building around. But for too long, the Falcons have Scotch-taped glaring holes or lacked depth, relying on their (injury-prone) standouts staying healthy for 16 games.

The Falcons clearly are in a tricky spot for the foreseeable future, even beyond the obvious leadership changes that could come.

QB Matt Ryan, who turns 36 next May, has a contract that likely tethers him to Atlanta for at least next season. Trading WR Julio Jones this year would incur a $23 million cap hit in 2021 — and the team is already projected to be more than $25 million over the cap next year, with its top six players slated to take up more than $136 million in space.

They were built to win now, but that clearly isn’t happening.

No matter what the eventual large-scale changes entail, there should be a full-scale effort to revamp a defense that has yet to hold a team under 30 points. Where on the defense? We’re leaving it open; it’s easy to argue they need the best help possible on all three levels.

Early-round prospect

Miami EDGE Gregory Rousseau

If the Falcons truly are plunging (or already have plunged) into a full-throttle rebuild, it would make sense to draft players with the highest ceilings as prospects. It’s likely that they’ll be picking in the top 10 next spring, as only one 0-4 team in the past 15 seasons has finished better than .500 (out of the 46 times teams have lost their first four games).

Rousseau is a clear fit on those parameters. At 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, Rousseau has ideal length for the position. He’s able to extend naturally and collapse pockets, and the burst Rousseau displayed during a 15.5-sack freshman season in 2019 was impressive. The cosmos is the limit for his potential, so expecting him to fall out of the top 10 feels like a risky proposition.

Is he raw? Absolutely. Does his opting out of the 2020 college season make him a tougher evaluation? No doubt. (He played fewer than 600 snaps over a year-plus at Miami.) But after playing a lot as a receiver and a defensive back (!) in high school, it’s easy to see that Rousseau is just now scratching the surface of his pass-rush potential.

If the Falcons can find a defensive line coach to challenge and push Rousseau in 2021, limiting him to a part-time role as he develops, they truly could have a blooming star at the position, a la Danielle Hunter or Jason Pierre-Paul, who hits his peak in the NFL.

The team invested in Dante Fowler Jr. in free agency, and Charles Harris has been a relatively nice reclamation to this point. But overlooking this need could be a dire mistake, especially with Takkarist McKinley on an expiring deal and unlikely to return.

