NFL draft makeover: Could Browns draft QB in 2021? Perhaps even Baker Mayfield's hated rival?

Every week during the 2020 NFL season, we’re going to — just being honest here — overreact to what we’ve seen on the field the previous Sunday and start projecting NFL draft prospects to teams that might need help at certain spots.

Think of it as a mini one-team mock draft, with early (Rounds 1-2), middle (Rounds 3-5) and late (Round 6 and after) prospects at each team’s respective position of concern.

This week’s NFL draft makeover is the Cleveland Browns. Do they have a quarterback problem?

Giving up on Baker Mayfield after less than three full seasons feels a wee bit too reactionary. Even by Browns historical standards.

That said, buttressing the team at quarterback and providing some competition for Mayfield is an idea we can get behind.

The Browns were the only team to lose by more than 14 points in Week 1. It’s one game, and the Baltimore Ravens are one of the best teams in the NFL, so no one is realistically overreacting. Right?

It’s just that Mayfield has been on an undeniably shaky run since his truly promising rookie season. We absolutely want to let this thing play out with Mayfield, new head coach Kevin Stefanski and all the talent the Browns currently have elsewhere.

But Mayfield’s carelessness with the ball, happy feet and scattershot accuracy have become notable worries all of a sudden.

Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals will be Mayfield’s 32nd NFL appearance (31 starts) — roughly two full seasons’ worth — and the results are pretty underwhelming.

Among quarterbacks with 600 or more pass attempts since the start of 2018, Mayfield is fourth from the bottom at 61.9 percent completions — ahead of only Andy Dalton, Sam Darnold and Josh Allen.

Only Jameis Winston has more interceptions (44) since the start of the 2018 than Mayfield’s 36, even though he only has the 10th-most pass attempts in that span. Mayfield has thrown at least one INT in all but eight of his NFL starts, and he has two or more picks in nine starts.

Sunday against the Ravens, Mayfield completed 54 percent of his passes, threw a pick and averaged fewer than five yards per attempt. It wasn’t the new-leaf performance some expected.

More than anything, we’re not advocating for the Browns to rush into another rash QB change; after all, this franchise has gone through passers like Spinal Tap went through drummers.

But Mayfield could use a little pressure with another young QB heading into an offseason where the Browns will be making a call on his fifth-year option. Why not? And if it brings out the best in Mayfield, it’s a win-win.

Here are some early, middle and late 2021 NFL draft possibilities who could fill the bill.

Early-round prospect

Sam Ehlinger, Texas

Keen observers will know what’s at play if this pick somehow happened.

Yes, in and of itself, the Browns bringing in a Texas quarterback to theoretically compete with Baker, an Oklahoma grad, would be notable. But drafting a QB whom Mayfield has ripped publicly? What a brushback pick that would be.

Hated rival Texas is the only school Mayfield lost to more than once in college (at Texas Tech and Oklahoma), and Mayfield unleashed this fiery take on Ehlinger last year:

“[Ehlinger] couldn't beat Lake Travis [Mayfield’s high school], so I don't really care [about] his opinion on winning,” Mayfield said. “Westlake is a great program, but the two best quarterbacks to come out of there are Drew Brees and Nick Foles. Sam can stay down there in Texas. ... “That will stir the pot. He doesn't like me, and I hope he knows I don't like him either.”

Chaos? We always root for it. And Cleveland is used to it. Bring on Ehlinger in Cleveland!

