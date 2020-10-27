NFL draft makeover: Assuming Jets land Trevor Lawrence, what else do they need?

Every week during the 2020 NFL season, we’re going to — just being honest here — overreact to what we’ve seen on the field the previous Sunday and start projecting NFL draft prospects to teams that might need help at certain spots.

Think of it as a mini one-team mock draft, with early (Rounds 1-2), middle (Rounds 3-5) and late (Round 6 and later) prospects at each team’s respective position of concern.

This week’s NFL draft makeover is the New York Jets. They might land the first overall pick, but what other pieces can help rebuild this train wreck?

The New York Jets led 10-0 Sunday over the Buffalo Bills and held a lead late into the third quarter. They remained within one score throughout the game but ended up falling 18-10 after the offense — are you ready for this? — netted 4 offensive yards in the second half.

Four.

Sam Darnold made his triumphant return, throwing two interceptions and fumbling once, although the Jets recovered it. On the season, he has three touchdown passes and six picks in five starts. In only one game this season has Darnold averaged more than 6.1 yards per attempt.

The Jets’ issues span way beyond Darnold, but it’s becoming more clear by the day that he’s ripe to be replaced in the 2021 NFL draft. The general manager, Joe Douglas, didn’t draft him. And the coach who was hired to get the best out of Darnold, Adam Gase, has a 7-16 mark since the start of the 2019 season and is ripe to be replaced.

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence is the jackpot, and it’s almost certain that whatever team lands the top pick in the draft will take him. There’s even a case to be made for scrapping Darnold and drafting Ohio State’s Justin Fields, who had a brilliant 2020 season opener and appears to be an excellent consolation prize.

But for this exercise, we’re going to assume that the Jets pick first and take Lawrence. They have a one-game lead in the win column over five other teams, a 1.5-game edge over the 1-5-1 Bengals and a two-game cushion over five more two-win teams.

On top of that, the Jets’ remaining strength of schedule is .579, the fourth-toughest in the league, and two of their “easiest” remaining games are against the New England Patriots, a team that is 16-2 against them since the start of the 2011 season.

(But boy, wouldn’t it be the most Jets thing ever to win a game or two? Let’s not even go there for now.)

At the very least, the Jets are well-stocked in the 2021 draft. They have the Seattle Seahawks’ first- and third-rounders from the Jamal Adams trade, a fifth-rounder from the New York Giants (Leonard Williams trade), plus a sixth from New England. They also could peddle Darnold and get more picks.

So assuming they land Lawrence at No. 1 — and assuming Lawrence doesn’t try to force his way out of being taken by them — then what other crucial pieces might they be able to land? We’ve got some early-, mid- and late-round options they might want to consider.

Early-round prospect

Wake Forest EDGE Carlos Basham Jr.

If I had to handicap the Jets’ biggest needs after quarterback, I might go offer up edge rusher, cornerback and wide receiver — in some order.

Really, the Jets’ biggest need is talent. But in the spirit of wanting to fill specific holes and project players who might land in these ranges, it might make more sense to target as pass rusher here, as trying to find capable ones later in this draft appears to be tougher.

Basham isn’t a perfect fit, perhaps, in the Jets’ current defensive configuration, but that shouldn’t be a concern for us here. (If you’re looking for more of a fit in the current system, maybe Miami’s Quincy Roche is more apt.) Basham has been great so far this season, registering a sack in each of his five games — including one on the third play of the season opener against Lawrence — and has four forced fumbles.

