NFL Draft: LSU WR Terrace Marshall list the Eagles among teams showing most interest

LSU WR Terrace Marshall 🔥

6-2, 205 lbs

VJ 39.0

BJ 10-5

40 4.38

👀 #Titans pic.twitter.com/RAhQlkpmEq — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) March 31, 2021

The Eagles need help at the wide receiver position and a former LSU Tiger could be the ultimate selection early in the second round.

With Ja’Marr Chase opting out last season, Terrace Marshall was given the opportunity to put his talents on full display for LSU.

Marshall is versatile and his production in the slot at LSU would allow him to immediately become a difference-maker in the NFC East.

Philadelphia Eagles among the teams who have been talking with #LSU WR Terrace Marshall Jr.@TyBatiste — Jerit Roser (@JeritRoser) March 31, 2021

After his pro day on Wednesday, Marshall admitted that he’s had more than one conversation with the Eagles among other teams.

Standing six-foot-three, 205-pounds, Marshall can be physical on the outside while having the necessary speed that helps him separate on routes.

During the 2019 season when Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson both went for over 1,00 yards, Marshall logged 46 receptions for 671 yards and 13 touchdowns.

During the 2020 season, Marshall caught 48 passes for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns in seven games before opting out with no more to prove.

List

2021 NFL Draft: Eagles land two SEC stars in Draft Wire's latest 2-round mock

Story continues

Related