NFL Draft: LSU WR Terrace Marshall list the Eagles among teams showing most interest

Glenn Erby
·2 min read
The Eagles need help at the wide receiver position and a former LSU Tiger could be the ultimate selection early in the second round.

With Ja’Marr Chase opting out last season, Terrace Marshall was given the opportunity to put his talents on full display for LSU.

Marshall is versatile and his production in the slot at LSU would allow him to immediately become a difference-maker in the NFC East.

After his pro day on Wednesday, Marshall admitted that he’s had more than one conversation with the Eagles among other teams.

Standing six-foot-three, 205-pounds, Marshall can be physical on the outside while having the necessary speed that helps him separate on routes.

During the 2019 season when Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson both went for over 1,00 yards, Marshall logged 46 receptions for 671 yards and 13 touchdowns.

During the 2020 season, Marshall caught 48 passes for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns in seven games before opting out with no more to prove.

2021 NFL Draft: Eagles land two SEC stars in Draft Wire's latest 2-round mock

Can Nick Sirianni unlock Eagles' WR Jalen Reagor by playing him more in the slot?

NFL Draft: Todd McShay on the Eagles' focus shifting to a defensive player at No. 12 overall

Eagles land outside the top-25 of a post-free agency power rankings

NFL officially adds a 17th game to the schedule as Eagles will face the Jets in 2021

Philadelphia Eagles can start phase-1 of OTAs on April 19

