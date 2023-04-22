NFL draft 2023 LB preview: Detroit Lions hit it big with 6th-round picks last year

Free Press sports reporter Dave Birkett takes a position-by-position look at the top prospects and biggest Detroit Lions needs in the 2023 NFL draft. This is the fourth in an eight-part series.

The Lions took fliers on two linebackers in the sixth round of last year’s draft, and both ended up being key contributors on defense: Malcolm Rodriguez won a starting job out of training camp and held that role the entire season; James Houston failed to make the initial 53-man roster but shined as a midseason promotion from practice squad.

Rodriguez, one of the stars of “Hard Knocks,” finished last season with 87 tackles and one sack. He should start alongside veteran Alex Anzalone, and third-year linebacker Derrick Barnes should play a rotational role.

Malcolm Rodriguez (44) of the Detroit Lions and Ifeatu Melifonwu tackle Raheem Blackshear (20) of the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter of the game at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 24, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Pathers won, 37-23.

Houston had eight sacks in seven games as a rookie and earned base defensive snaps at outside linebacker late in the season after debuting as a designated pass rusher. Houston is a favorite to start this fall, ahead of Julian Okwara, though he should play as a more traditional edge rusher on pass downs.

The Lions could use another playmaker for the middle of their defense, especially if he can help on pass downs. But in a middling draft for linebackers, they might be better off casting their net for a Rodriguez or Houston late. At a minimum, the Lions should be able to find special teams help at the position with one of their four Day 3 picks.

LBs on the roster: Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, James Houston, Julian Okwara, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Anthony Pittman.

Top 3 LB prospects: 1. Trenton Simpson, Clemson; 2. Jack Campbell, Iowa; 3. Drew Sanders, Arkansas.

Other players with Michigan ties: Ben VanSumeren, Michigan State; Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan; DeAndre Square, Kentucky (Cass Tech HS), Isaac Darkangelo, Illinois (Catholic Central HS); Lorenzo McCaskill, Kansas (Southfield HS); Jalen Graham, Purdue (Cass Tech HS); Trevor Nowaske, Saginaw Valley State.

Day 3 sleeper: Marte Mapu, Sacramento State.

Recent Lions draft picks at LB: 2022-Malcolm Rodriguez (6th round), James Houston (6th round). 2021-Derrick Barnes (4th round). 2020-None. 2019-Jahlani Tavai (2nd round). 2018-None.

Draft dish

Like running backs on offense, it takes a lot for an off-ball linebacker to crack the top of the first round on defense. And while Simpson, Campbell and Sanders are clearly the top off-ball linebackers in the draft, none is a candidate to do it.

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell tackles Kentucky running back JuTahn McClain.

Simpson (6-2, 235 pounds) is a hybrid linebacker who excels as a pass defender. He can cover tight ends in space, and he racked up 10 sacks his first two seasons at Clemson as a blitzer. Campbell (6-5, 249) and Sanders (6-4, 235) are bigger linebackers who clog passing lanes with their size. Campbell is a more traditional inside linebacker who is willing to take on blocks, while Sanders, an Alabama transfer who made a top-30 visit to Detroit, adds versatility as a nickel pass rusher.

Once that trio is gone in the second round, the linebacker position thins out quickly. Wisconsin’s Nate Herbig, Washington State’s Daiyan Henley and Oregon’s Noah Sewell, the younger brother of Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell, are potential Day 2 picks, while Graham is the most highly-regarded local prospect at the position. NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said he expects VanSumeran to get drafted as a non-combine invite after a strong showing at Michigan State pro day.

For teams desperate for linebacker help, the trade market is another avenue to watch. The Baltimore Ravens’ Patrick Queen and Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Devin White are among the veteran options reportedly on the market, with White seeking a new contract that will make him one of the highest-paid linebackers in the game.

