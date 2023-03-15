NFL Draft: Jalen Carter overweight at pro day, reportedly struggles

The Seattle Seahawks are the owners of the No. 5 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and many fans want them to draft Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, especially since three of the four teams ahead of them need a quarterback. However, it has been a tough month for the young man many consider to be the top defensive player in the draft, and it keeps getting worse.

It was reported on Wednesday morning Carter was nine pounds overweight at his pro day and struggled during his workout to the point he did not complete it. Apparently, Carter was having difficulty breathing as well as dealing with muscle cramps.

ESPN update from Jalen Carter's pro day, where he was nine pounds heavier than at the NFL combine and "couldn't finish his position drills." https://t.co/GGvpuFoIYe — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 15, 2023

March 2023 is one Carter will likely want to forget, as on the first day he was actually arrested on misdemeanor charges related to his involvement in a street race where a teammate and Georgia staffer died in a crash. Carter was allowed to return to the combine shortly after posting bail.

This latest chapter in a rather tough offseason is yet another example to potentially give fans – and more importantly, Seahawks brass – reason for legitimate concern about investing such a valuable draft pick on the Bulldog standout. There is little reason to doubt his ability would help fortify Seattle’s defensive line, especially with the additions of Dre’Mont Jones and the return of Jarran Reed. But red flags add up eventually, and the Seahawks are going to have to do their homework to determine if the juice is worth the squeeze with Carter.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire