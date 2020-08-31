NFL draft: Ja'Marr Chase's non-COVID opt out could signal huge trend for future prospects

When the news broke that LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase was opting out of the 2020 college football season and preparing for thee 2021 NFL draft, it made perfect sense on the surface.

After all, we are talking about the 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner, given annually to the nation's best receiver, and a unanimous first-team All-America pick. Chase set SEC records for touchdown catches (20) and receiving yards (1,780) in a season in 2019. The Tigers won a national championship. Chase’s Heisman Trophy-winning QB, Joe Burrow, is in the NFL.

Even if people on the LSU staff might internally have been surprised, the neutral observer could hardly blame Chase. He’s going to be a top-10 pick, and possibly top five.

“To me, he’s Torry Holt,” a senior-level college scout told us this summer.

Every NFL team would love to have Chase. But what was striking about the initial report was that Chase’s decision apparently wasn’t related to COVID-19. At least not predominantly.

Here’s the excerpt from Dennis Dodd’s report:

“Sources said Chase's decision is not specifically related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather, it is believed agents may have simply convinced Chase to leave before his third collegiate season. NFL rules state a player cannot be drafted until three years after his high school graduation.”

If there wasn’t already concern among college coaches about the opt-out effect going forward, this should be the biggest warning flare of them all. Chase is likely going to be the tipping point for top prospects from now on.

The opt-out wave is likely here to stay

One year from now, for all we know the coronavirus might be well under control via vaccine or improved treatment. But there likely won’t be a salve to cure the itch for talented players to skip their junior seasons then. And where there are talented prospects with little to prove, agents will be in tow.

“It’s already happening,” said a veteran agent with nearly 20 years in the business. “Look, I don’t know (Penn State LB) Micah Parsons, but it’s my personal belief that Parsons left school because he could leave school and still be a top-10 pick.

“Now that’s two (top-10 picks) who have opted out, with Chase, and I guarantee it carries over to next year. And pretty soon, that bar will drop; we’ll be seeing players opting out who are viewed as first-rounders, or the top-50 guys. I don’t know how they’ll prevent it.”

View photos LSU's Ja'Marr Chase has opted out of the 2020 college football season, and it doesn't appear to be COVID-related. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) More

The first week of August, Ja’Marr’s father Jimmy told 247Sports.com that his son was going to play. Not long ago, LSU people were confident that Chase bought into the culture there, wanted to cement his legacy at the school and chase another title.

“He’s going to play the season out,” Jimmy Chase said. “He’s locked in with his team, and as long as everybody is healthy, he’s said he wants to play with his team and his teammates.”

And this:

Asked if he thinks anything could change Ja'Marr's mind, Jimmy said: "Not really, not really. If I can't have the conversation with him, Ja'Marr is one of those people if he has his mind made up, he's stuck with it. You know?"

Something got to Chase between Aug. 5 and Sunday, and it wasn’t the pandemic.

The point of this isn’t to drag Chase or his father. Not at all. What exactly did Chase have to gain from an NFL perspective this season? Nothing. He theoretically only could have hurt his cause, via regression or injury or the unknown. If Chase had stayed, it would have been to hoist another trophy.

The point here is to send up the bat signal. These opt-outs are here to stay. The virus has little to do with the big picture on this.

College coaches must be concerned

If the college football powers-that-be dragged their feet on finding solutions to play ball this season, they had better not delay a plan for the opt-out trend that is underway now. But really, they’ve had premonitory signs on this already.

