NFL Draft: Houston Texans Pick Notre Dame’s Blake Fisher in 2nd Round

The second round of the 2024 NFL draft saw a second Notre Dame offensive lineman selected as tackle Blake Fisher was selected 59th overall by the Houston Texans.

Fisher started at right tackle the last two seasons for Notre Dame after being the starting left tackle for the Irish to start the 2021 season, his freshman year. An MCL injury in that first game at Florida State sidelined Fisher until the Fiesta Bowl of that season and when he returned, Joe Alt had emerged as a force at left tackle.

Fisher checked in at 6-6, 310-pounds at the NFL combine. He’ll be tasked with helping protect quarterback CJ Stroud after an all-time rookie year for the former Ohio State quarterback.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire