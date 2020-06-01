NFL Draft hopeful Justyn Ross to miss 2020 season

Clemson star wide receiver Justyn Ross will have surgery on Friday and miss the 2020 season, which will almost certainly end his collegiate career.

Ross' football career could be in jeopardy after Clemson coach Dabo Swinney announced on Monday that an X-ray discovered the wideout was born with congenital fusion, which is the abnormal joining of two or more spinal bones in the neck.

Swinney, who revealed back in March that Ross was limited during spring practices due to some lingering stinger symptoms, said doctors are concerned and there is no guarantee he can play football again.

The 2020 season was already likely to be the last at Clemson for the 6ft 4in Ross, who has been projected as a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Ross led the Tigers in 2019 with 66 receptions and finished with 865 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches.

As a freshman in 2018, he had a team-high 1,000 receiving yards and nine touchdown receptions to help Clemson capture the national title.