NFL draft hits and misses for Steelers assistant GM Andy Weidl

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan addressed the media from the NFL Scouting Combine. This is Khan’s first draft as the Steelers general manager. Khan replaced Kevin Colbert before the start of last season but Colbert stayed on through the 2022 draft.

Khan told reporters that assistant general manager Andy Weidl would be in charge of putting together the Steelers draft board. This is a very similar role to what Weidl did with the Philadelphia Eagles. So we went back and looked at the Eagles’ drafts from 2018-2022 and found some big hits and big misses.

Hit-QB Jalen Hurts

Hurts proved all the doubters wrong and despite being a second-round pick has quickly become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Miss-OT Andre Dillard

Despite being the No. 19 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Dillard hasn’t been able to crack the starting lineup with any consistency and his future with the team is uncertain.

Hit-G Landon Dickerson

A second-round pick in 2021, Dickerson’s transition to guard was seamless and he’s been a high-level guard since day one.

Miss-WR Jalen Reagor

Reagor had concerns coming out of college but the Eagles took a shot in the first round and it hasn’t paid off at all. He moved on to the Minnesota Vikings in 2022 and things were no better.

Hit-OT Jordan Mailata

You can’t complain when you find your franchise starting left tackle in the seventh round.

Miss-WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside

Philadelphia drafted JJ Arcega-Whiteside in the second round but never panned out. The team tried to move him to tight end but finally traded him to the Seahawks and they released him.

Hit-DE Josh Sweat

Sweat had a breakout campaign in 2022 with 11.0 sacks and is finally playing up to his potential.

