NFL Draft history suggests Bears won't find impact player in second round

The 2020 NFL Draft is a little more than three months away, and with the Senior Bowl set to kick off practices on Jan. 20, we're officially in draft season.

The Bears don't have a first-round pick this year, marking the second straight draft they'll pay their debt to the Raiders for Khalil Mack. Even after a down season by Mack's standards, it's safe to say Bears fans are happy with the way the trade has worked out so far.

One of the biggest surprises of the Mack trade was the fact that GM Ryan Pace was able to convince Oakland (now Las Vegas) to throw in a 2020 second-round pick. Now that we're in the 2020 draft cycle, and following another underwhelming season by the Raiders, that pick has matured into the 43rd overall selection. Not too bad.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Or is it?

The Bears will do their best to suggest having two top 50 selections (their second-rounder is No. 50 overall) is extremely valuable. And the truth of the matter is it is, assuming the picks are used correctly. An argument can be made, based on the last 10 years of draft history, that Pace would be wise to package those picks to move back into the first round. In the alternative, he may want to consider sliding back a bit, too.

Why?

Well, check out the players that the 43rd and 50th picks have produced since the 2010 NFL Draft. As you'll see, there was actually better luck with the later of the two second-round picks:

43rd pick:

2019: Lions - Jahlani Tavai, LB (Hawaii)

2018: Lions - Kerryon Johnson, RB (Auburn)

2017: Eagles - Sidney Jones, CB (Washington)

2016: Titans - Austin Johnson, NT (Penn State)

2015: Texans - Benardrick McKinney, LB (Miss. St.)

2014: Giants - Weston Richburg, C (Co. St.)

2013: Buccaneers - Johnthan Banks, CB (Miss. St)

2012: Jets - Stephen Hill, WR (Ga Tech)

2011: Vikings - Kyle Rudolph, TE (Notre Dame)

Story continues

2010: Ravens - Sergio Kindle, LB (Texas)

50th pick:

2019: Vikings - Irv Smith, TE (Alabama)

2018: Cowboys - Connor Williams, G (Texas)

2017: Buccaneers - Justin Evans, SAF (TAMU)

2016: Texans - Nick Martin, G (Notre Dame)

2015: Bills - Ronald Darby, CB (FSU)

2014: Chargers - Jeremiah Attaochu, OLB (Ga Tech)

2013: Bears - Jon Bostic, LB (Florida)

2012: Rams - Isaiah Pead, RB (Cincy)

2011: Chargers - Marcus Gilchrist, CB (Clemson)

2010: Chiefs - Javier Arenas, CB (Alabama)

The 20 players selected over the last decade in the two draft slots the Bears possess in 2020, at best, consists of one or two productive starters and a collection of replaceable if not forgettable names.

It's true every draft class is its own entity. But if Pace doesn't learn from draft history, he may be doomed to repeat it.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

NFL Draft history suggests Bears won't find impact player in second round originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago