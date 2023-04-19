NFL draft history: Every player selected with the 94th overall pick since 2000

The Eagles need impact players on both sides of the ball, and with two first-round picks in this month’s draft, Howie Roseman will have another opportunity to add depth to a Super Bowl-caliber roster.

With so much parity in college football now, third-round picks offer an opportunity to land a dynamic player, but the list of No. 94 overall picks has left much to be desired.

With the NFL draft fast approaching, we’re looking at every player selected with the 94th pick since 2000.

2022: Panthers -- Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

The former Ole Miss star quarterback slipped to the third round and was selected by the Carolina Panthers.

Corral spent his entire rookie regular season on the sideline. He sustained a Lisfranc injury during the preseason and was shelved on injured reserve as the Panthers went 7-10.

2021: Ravens -- Ben Cleveland, OL, Georgia

Drafted by the Ravens in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Cleveland suffered a knee injury during his rookie season.

The former Georgia Bulldog has appeared in 21 total games, starting five in spot-starter capacity. Most of Cleveland’s on-field action came in his rookie season, where he started four games and played 367 total offensive snaps.

2020: Packers -- Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati

The tight end has played three seasons for the Packers, logging 39 catches for 371 yards, and has scored two touchdowns.

2019: Buccaneers -- Jamel Dean, CB, Auburn

Dean has developed into one of the top young cornerbacks in the NFL and recently agreed to a four-year, $52 million contract extension with Tampa Bay.

Dean has 156 solo tackles, 37 assists, and seven interceptions in four seasons with the Buccaneers. He has won 1 Super Bowl.

2018: Buccaneers --- Alex Cappa, OT, Humboldt State

Cappa has played 5 NFL seasons for the Buccaneers and Bengals. He has appeared in 68 games.

2017: Steelers -- Cameron Sutton, CB, Tennessee

Drafted by Pittsburgh in the third round out of Tennessee, Sutton signed a 3-year, $33,000,000 contract with the Detroit Lions, including a $10,900,000 signing bonus, $22,500,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $11,000,000.

Sutton played six seasons for the Steelers, logging 143 solo tackles, 25 assists, 2.0 sacks, one fumble recovery, and eight interceptions.

2016: Nick Vannett --Seahawks, TE, Ohio State

A slightly used reserve, Vannett has played seven seasons for five teams, including the Seahawks and Giants.

He has 90 catches for 874 yards and has scored six touchdowns.

2015: Ty Montgomery Stanford, Packers, Stanford

Montgomery has played eight seasons for five teams, including the Packers and Saints.

He has 260 carries for 1,178 yards, 142 catches for 1,119 yards, and has scored 11 touchdowns.

2014:Terrance West Browns, RB, Towson

West played four seasons for the Ravens, Browns, and Titans. He had 465 carries for 1,816 yards, 51 catches for 344 yards, and scored 13 touchdowns.

2013: Brandon Williams Ravens , DT, Missouri Southern State

Williams has played ten seasons for the Ravens and Chiefs.

He had 185 solo tackles, 140 assists, 7.0 sacks, and five fumble recoveries. He was selected to play in 1 Pro Bowl and won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in February.

2012:Jayron Hosley, Giants, DB, Virginia Tech

Hosley played four seasons for the Giants. He had 69 solo tackles, 21 assists, one fumble recovery, and two interceptions.

2011:Kenrick Ellis, Jets , DT, Hampton

Ellis played five seasons for the Jets and Vikings. He had 33 solo tackles, 24 assists, and 1.0 sacks.

2010: Kevin Thomas Colts, DB, USC

Thomas played 1 season for the Colts. He had 20 solo tackles and 13 assists.

2009: Ryan Mouton Titans, DB, Hawaii



Mouton played three seasons for the Titans. He had 60 solo tackles, 18 assists, and two fumble recoveries.

2008: Kevin O'Connell Patriots, QB, San Diego State

The Vikings’ second-year head coach played 1 season for the Patriots. He threw for 23 yards and 0 touchdowns.

2007: Michael Okwo Bears, LB, Stanford

2006: Freddy Keiaho Colts, LB, San Diego State

2005: Adam Snyder 49ers, G, Oregon

Snyder played ten seasons for the 49ers, Cardinals, and Giants. He appeared in 141 games.

2004: Travelle Wharton Panthers, OT, South Carolina

Wharton played nine seasons for the Panthers. He appeared in 115 games.

2003: Angelo Crowell Bills, LB, Virginia

2002: Chris Hope Steelers, DB, Florida State

Hope played 11 seasons for the Steelers, Titans, and Falcons. He had 554 solo tackles, 164 assists, 4.0 sacks, eight fumble recoveries, and 20 interceptions. He was selected to play in a Pro Bowl and won 1 Super Bowl

2001: James Boyd Jaguars, DB, Penn State

Boyd played two seasons for the Jaguars. He had 11 solo tackles, three assists, and one fumble recovery.

2000: John St. Clair Rams, C, Virginia

