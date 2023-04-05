NFL draft history: Every player selected with the 30th overall pick since 2000

The Eagles need impact players on both sides of the ball, and with two first-round picks in this month’s draft, Howie Roseman will have another opportunity to add depth to a Super Bowl-caliber roster.

First-round picks are expected to be critical contributors.

The list of No. 30 overall selections has several misses, hits, and a few Hall of Fame-worthy performers.

With the NFL draft fast approaching, we’re looking at every player selected with the 30th pick since 2000.

2022: George Karlaftis, DE, Chiefs

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In 17 starts, the former Purdue All-American logged six sacks, eight tackles for a loss (33 total), 11 QB hits, seven passes defended, and two fumble recoveries, according to Pro Football Reference.

2021: Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami (Fla.)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Rousseau appeared in roughly half of the Bills’ games during his rookie season, logging four sacks.

In 2022, Rousseau only played 12 games in the regular season, posting eight total sacks (double his 2021 production) and ten tackles for loss.

2020: Noah Igbinoghene, , CB, Auburn

Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the first round with the 30th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Igbinoghene has been a disappointment at cornerback.

2019: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Drafted by the Giants in the 2019 draft, the former Georgia All-American made 15 starts as a rookie but was waived before his second season with the Giants following an arrest for which charges were later dropped.

He signed with the Chiefs in November 2020 but was released during the 2022 training camp and is currently a free agent.

2018: Vikings select CB Mike Hughes, Central Florida

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23) tackles Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.

Hughes agreed to a two-year contract with the Falcons in free agency.

Story continues

Hughes, a 2018 first-round pick, spent his first three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before playing for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021 and the Detroit Lions in 2022.

2017: Steelers select OLB T.J. Watt, Wisconsin

Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh really hit on this pick.

Watt has played six seasons for the Steelers. He has 243 solo tackles, 90 assists, 77.5 sacks, seven fumble recoveries, and six interceptions. He was selected to play in 2 Pro Bowls and has won 1 Defensive Player of the Year award.

2016: Vernon Butler, DT, Louisiana Tech

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Butler, a Louisiana Tech University product, entered the league as the 30th overall pick of the 2016 NFL draft. The 6-foot-4, 325-pounder has played seven seasons with the Panthers, Bills, and Giants. He has 58 solo tackles, 52 assists, 8.0 sacks, and two fumble recoveries.

2015 : Damarious Randall, S, Packers

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Drafted out of Arizona State, Randall played six seasons for the Packers, Browns, and Seahawks. He had 244 solo tackles, 49 assists, 2.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and 14 interceptions.

2014: Jimmie Ward, DB, 49ers

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Drafted out of Northern Illinois, Ward has consistently been one of the more consistent safeties in the NFL.

Ward has played nine seasons for the 49ers, logging 341 solo tackles, 110 assists, 3.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and seven interceptions.

2013: Alec Ogletree, Edge, Rams

Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Ogletree played nine seasons for four teams, including the Rams and Giants. He had 531 solo tackles, 235 assists, 7.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and 12 interceptions.

2012: A.J. Jenkins WR, 49ers

Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

A complete first-round bust, Jenkins played three seasons for the Chiefs and 49ers. He had 17 catches for 223 yards.

2011: Muhammad Wilkerson, Edge, Jets

Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

A star at Temple, Wilkerson played eight seasons for the Jets and Packers, logging 245 solo tackles, 165 assists, 44.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, and two interceptions. He was selected to play in 1 Pro Bowl.

2010: Jahvid Best, RB, Lions

Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

The former Cal Product played two seasons for the Lions. He had 255 carries for 945 yards, 85 catches for 774 yards and scored nine touchdowns before concussions ended his career.

2009: Kenny Britt, WR, Titans

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The former Rutgers product played nine seasons for four teams, including the Titans and Rams. Britt had 329 catches for 5,137 yards and scored 32 touchdowns.

2008: Dustin Keller, WR, Jets

Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Keller played five seasons for the Jets. He had 241 catches for 2,876 yards and scored 17 touchdowns.

2007: Craig Davis, WR, Chargers

Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports © copyright Matthew Emmons

The former LSU wide receiver played four seasons for the Chargers. He had 51 catches for 558 yards and scored two touchdowns.

2006: Joseph Addai, RB, Colts



20 Spcolts05 184459

Drafted out of LSU, Addaii played six seasons for the Colts. He had 1,095 carries for 4,453 yards, 191 catches for 1,448 yards, and scored 48 touchdowns. He was selected to play in 1 Pro Bowl and won a Super Bowl.

2005: Heath Miller, TE, Steelers

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A Steelers legend, Miller played 11 seasons for the Steelers. He had 592 catches for 6,569 yards and scored 45 touchdowns. He was selected to play in 2 Pro Bowls and won 2 Super Bowls.

2004: Kevin Jones, RB, Lions

Mandatory Credit: Photo By Stan Liu-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2007 Stan Liu

A local product from the Philadelphia area who starred at Virginia Tech, Jones played five seasons for the Lions and Bears. He had 795 carries for 3,176 yards, 143 catches for 1,011 yards, and scored 27 touchdowns.

2003: Sammy Davis, RB, Chargers

Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-US Presswire Copyright Rick Scuteri

A first-round bust out of Texas A&M, Davis played five seasons for the Chargers, 49ers, and Buccaneers. He had 141 solo tackles, 32 assists, 1.0 sacks, and three interceptions.

2002: Kendall Simmons, OL, Steelers

Mandatory Credit: Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2006 USA TODAY Sports

Drafted in the first round out of Auburn, Simmons played seven seasons for the Steelers, Bills, and Patriots. He appeared in 84 games. He won a Super Bowl.

2001: Reggie Wayne, WR, Colts

Reggie Wayne, wide receiver

Xxx Coltsrav 017 Jpg Spt Sports Usa Md

Drafted out of Miami, Wayne played 14 seasons for the Colts. Starring with Marvin Harrison and Peyton Manning, Wayne had 1,070 catches for 14,345 yards and scored 82 touchdowns. He was selected to play in 6 Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl.

2000: Keith Bulluck, LB, Titans

Tennessee Titans linebacker Keith Bulluck (53) runs past New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush (25) with an interception and return to the New Orleans 8-yard line in the fourth quarter at the Superdome in New Orleans Sept. 24, 2007. The Titans won big with a 31-14 victory over the Saints.

070924

Drafted out of Syracuse, the talented linebacker played 11 seasons for the Titans and Giants. Bulluck had 784 solo tackles, 290 assists, 18.0 sacks, 13 fumble recoveries, and 21 interceptions. He was selected to play in 1 Pro Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire