NFL draft history: Every player selected with the 51st pick since 2010

The buildup for the NFL draft is all about the first-round picks, but championship teams are built when the dollars aren’t guaranteed and some of the league’s all-time greats have been second round picks.

Philadelphia will have one second-round pick (No. 51 overall) in next week’s NFL draft and that selection could be used to target a wide receiver or edge rusher depending on how Thursday night turns out.

In 2019, the Eagles hit gold with Miles Sanders, but have been burdened by passing on DK Metcalf and Terry McLaurin for J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

In 2020, Howie Roseman landed the teams current starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, and last year, a future All-Pro left guard was landed when Landon Dickerson was selected.

With the draft a little over a week away, here’s every No. 51 overall picks since 2010.

2021: Commanders -- Samuel Cosmi, OL, Texas

Cosmi only allowed one quarterback hit, one tackle for loss, and a sack in his final year with the Longhorns.

Cosmi was a two-time All-Big 12 selection, receiving second-team honors in 2019 and first-team honors in 2020.

2020: Cowboys -- Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

After losing Byron Jones to the Dolphins in free agency during the 2020 NFL offseason, Dallas regrouped quickly landing one of the highest-rated players left on its board with the selection of Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs.

The younger brother of star NFL receiver Stefon Diggs, Trevon has quickly established himself as one of the NFL’s top young cornerbacks, earning All-Pro honors in 2021.

Diggs led the league in interceptions with 11 and his 21 passes defended were the second-most in the NFL.

2019: Titans -- A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

During his time at Ole Miss, Brown tallied 75 catches for 1,252 yards and 11 scores in 2017 and followed up on that performance with 85 catches for 1,320 yards and six scores in 2018.

Brown, 24, battled injuries last season after eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two years with the Titans. He had 63 catches for 869 yards and five TDs in 13 games; Tennessee went 11-2 in the games Brown played.

2018: Bears -- Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis

The Bears traded up with the Patriots to select Memphis wide receiver Anthony Miller with the No. 51 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Miller averaged 1,448 yards and 16 touchdowns receiving over his final two years with the Tigers.

2017: Broncos — DeMarcus Walker, DE, Florida State

Walker had 25 sacks over his final two years with the Seminoles before moving on to the NFL. At 6-4, 280 pounds, Walker has 12.5 career sacks in 49 games with Denver and Houston.

2016: Jets – Christian Hackenberg, QB, Penn State

A former All-American quarterback in high school, Hackenberg has exceptional physical tools, but his accuracy and decision-making deteriorated after his stellar freshman year when he played for Bill O’Brien.

The Jets took a chance on Hackenberg and he bounced around with New York and the Eagles before retiring.

2015: Browns -- Nate Orchard, DE, Utah

At Utah, Orchard was an All-American, Ted Hendricks Award, and Morris Award winner.

A three-year starter who played in all 50 games in his four-year career (2011-14) with 36 starts, Orchard finished his career tied for third in school history in career sacks (25), and his 38.5 career tackles for loss is tied for the second-most ever by a Ute.

As a pro, Orchard has appeared in 48 career games with the Browns, Bills, Chiefs, and Washington, where he’s logged six career sacks.

2014: Bears -- Ego Ferguson, DT, LSU

Ferguson was drafted in the second round by the Chicago Bears with the 51st overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Ferguson produced 22 tackles, two sacks, and three passes defended during his rookie campaign with the Bears, but he’s appeared in just four games afterward.

2013: Washington -- David Amerson, DB, NC State

The former ACC cornerback had a disappointing stint with Washington, who selected Amerson in the second round of the 2013 draft. In 33 games, he recorded just two interceptions with 111 total tackles.

After being waived by Washington, Amerson resurrected his career with the Raiders.

In 14 games, Amerson recorded four interceptions, one touchdown, 25 pass deflections, and 57 total tackles for a defense that featured All-Pro defensive end, Khalil Mack.

Amerson’s four interceptions were second on the team behind safety Charles Woodson, but his 26 total pass deflections with Washington and Raiders tied for first in the NFL with Marcus Peters of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Amerson was out of the NFL two years later.

2012: Packers -- Jerel Worthy, DT, Michigan State

In 40-career games, Worthy had 2.5 sacks for the Bills, Packers, and Buccaneers.

2011: Buccaneers -- Da'Quan Bowers, DE, Clemson

Bowers was ranked the No. 1 overall prospect by ESPN.com in 2008 and became the first Clemson recruit in history to be ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the nation by any recruiting service.

Rivals.com dubbed Bowers the top defensive end prospect of the high school classes of 2005–2009.

Bowers was selected in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft by Tampa Bay and went on to play five seasons for the Buccaneers.

Bowers played in 53 games and made 10 starts for the Bucs, recording 69 tackles, 7.0 sacks, and two fumble recoveries in his NFL career.

2010: Vikings -- Toby Gerhart, RB, Stanford

A star running back and baseball player at Stanford, Gerhart was a second-round pick, No. 51 overall by the Vikings.

Gerhart led the nation in rushing yards and touchdowns at Stanford and was the runner-up for the 2009 Heisman Trophy in the closest vote in the trophy’s history.

