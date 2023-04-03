NFL draft history: Every player selected with the 10th overall pick since 2000

The Eagles need impact players on both sides of the ball, and with two first-round picks in this month’s draft, Howie Roseman will have another opportunity to add depth to a Super Bowl-caliber roster.

Top ten picks are expected to be dynamic players, and the list of No. 10 overall selections has a handful of misses, along with several hits and a few Hall of Fame-worthy performers.

With the NFL draft fast approaching, we’re looking at every player selected with the tenth pick since 2000.

2022: Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

(Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

The former Ohio State star finished his rookie season in New York with 83 catches for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns.

He earned AP Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

2021: DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

The Heisman Trophy winner was the team’s first-round draft pick in 2021, setting a franchise record for rookies with 916 yards to go along with 64 receptions and five touchdowns. Then, this season, Smith put up Pro Bowl-caliber numbers, logging 95 receptions (an Eagles single-season record for wide receivers), 1,196 yards, and seven touchdowns. Smith recorded five games of 100-plus yards, including three in a row in December.

2020: Jedrick Wills, OT, Browns



Akr 8 5 Browns 6

Originally drafted by the Browns in the first round (10th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft, Willis was named to PFWA’s 2020 NFL All-Rookie team and has been solid at left tackle.

2019: Devin Bush, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Bush joins the Seahawks after spending four seasons as a starter for the Steelers, who traded up to select him with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 draft. Bush, 24, is the son of former NFL safety Devin Bush, also a first-round selection.

After earning All-American and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Award honors at Michigan in 2018, Bush began his NFL career by being named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team while finishing third in AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Story continues

2018: Josh Rosen, QB, Arizona Cardinals

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

A star in high school, Rosen committed to UCLA, earning Freshman All-American and Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2015. Rosen set the school’s record for single-season passing yards during his junior year.

Selected 10th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, Rosen started as a rookie but has bounced around, spending time with the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, and Minnesota Vikings.

2017: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The likely most incredible No. 10 overall pick in league history, Mahomes has secured accolades that some players could only dream of.

Just six years into his career, Mahomes became the youngest starting quarterback to win two Super Bowls and two NFL MVPs. He is one of only four starting quarterbacks to have accomplished that feat, joining such greats as Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, and Tom Brady. In five seasons as a starter, Mahomes has reached the AFC Championship game all five years, winning three times. He has made three Super Bowl appearances in those five seasons and five Pro Bowls.

2016: Eli Apple, DB, New York Giants

Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats: 35 solo tackles, eight passes defended, no interceptions (15 games played + 3 postseason games)

The most vilified cornerback in the NFL, Apple is a former first-round draft pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and was selected at No. 10 by the New York Giants thanks to his man coverage skills at Ohio State.

That hasn’t translated to the NFL, and Apple has been more talk than big play, drawing the ire of some of the NFL’s top pass catchers.

2015: Todd Gurley, RB, St. Louis

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

An All-American at Georgia, Gurley played six seasons for the Rams and Falcons. He had 1,460 carries for 6,082 yards, 243 catches for 2,254 yards, and scored 79 touchdowns. He was selected to play in 3 Pro Bowls. He won 1 Offensive Player of the Year award and the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

2014: Eric Ebron, TE, Detroit Lions

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Ebron played eight seasons for the Lions, Steelers, and Colts. He had 351 catches for 3,837 yards and scored 36 touchdowns. He was selected to play in 1 Pro Bowl.

2013: Chance Warmack, G, Tennessee Titans



Nas Titans1109

An All-American at Alabama, Warmack did win a Super Bowl ring as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, after spending three years in Tennessee.

2012: Stephon Gilmore, DB, Buffalo Bills

Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The man, Gilly Lock, is still going strong after landing with the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas acquired the cornerback from the Colts in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year moved from New England to Carolina via an in-season trade in 2021 before signing with Indianapolis in 2022. In both seasons, Gilmore earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2021 and played at a high level in 2022. Pro Football Focus ranked Gilmore as the ninth-best cornerback in the NFL in 2022 according to defensive grade, which included a coverage grade of 81.1. His 11 passes defended, two interceptions, and 66 tackles were among the league’s best.

2011: Blaine Gabbert, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Mandatory Credit: Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports

Drafted by the Jaguars, Gabbert played 11 seasons for five teams, including the 49ers and Buccaneers. He threw for 9,302 yards and 51 touchdowns. He won 1 championship.

2010: Tyson Alualu, DT, Jacksonville Jaguars

Mandatory Credit: Phil Sears-USA TODAY Sports

Alualu played 13 seasons for the Steelers and Jaguars. He had 259 solo tackles, 157 assists, 25.0 sacks, and three fumble recoveries.

2009: Michael Crabtree, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The former Texas Tech star played 11 seasons for four teams, including the 49ers and Raiders. Crabtree had 637 catches for 7,499 yards and scored 54 touchdowns.

2008: Jerod Mayo, LB, New England Patriots

Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Mayo played eight seasons for New England, which drafted him out of Tennessee. He was part of the Super Bowl XLIX champs and a two-time Pro Bowler; now a critical defensive assistant for the Pats, Mayo could be set to replace Bill Belichick.

2007: Amobi Okoye, DT, Houston Texans

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Okoye played seven seasons with Houston and Chicago, logging 16 sacks in his career.

2006: Matt Leinart, QB, Arizona Cardinals

(Photo by Robert B. Stanton/NFLPhotoLibrary)

Leinhart played college football at USC, where he won the Heisman Trophy and led his team to an undefeated season as a junior, culminating with a victory in the 2005 BCS National Championship.

Selected 10th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2006 NFL Draft, Leinart primarily served as Kurt Warner’s backup for four seasons before moving on to a backup role for the Houston Texans and Oakland Raiders.

Leinart was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

2005: Mike Williams, WR, Detroit Lions

Mandatory Credit: Photo By Matthew Emmons- USA TODAY Sports

2004: Dunta Robinson, DB, Houston

(Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images).

Draft out of South Carolina, Robinson had 17 interceptions in a career that saw him play for Houston, Atlanta, and Kansas City. His last season was in 2013.

2003: Terrell Suggs, LB, Baltimore Ravens

Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Drafted in the first round out of Arizona State, the Unanimous All-American pass rusher amassed 132.5 sacks in 16 seasons for the Ravens before moving to Arizona and then landing on the Super Bowl champion Chiefs at the end of 2019.

2002: Levi Jones, OT, Cincinnati Bengals

Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

2001: Jamal Reynolds, DE, Green Bay Packers

(Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)

Drafted in 2001 by Green Bay out of Florida State, Reynolds was cut by the Browns before the beginning of the 2004 season.

2000: Travis Taylor, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK

Drafted out of the University of Florida, Taylor played for six teams, logging 312 career catches and winning a Super Bowl as a Raven.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire