NFL draft history: Every No. 8 overall pick since 2000

The Falcons have a top-10 pick for the second year in a row, giving general manager Terry Fontenot a chance to add another blue-chip prospect to a roster that could definitely use one.

In 2021, the team hit a home run by drafting Florida’s Kyle Pitts at No. 4 overall. The rookie topped 1,000 receiving yards and already looks like one of the best young tight ends in the NFL.

After finishing with a 7-10 record in 2021, Atlanta will pick eighth in 2022. Here’s a look at every No. 8 overall pick going back to the year 2000.

2000: WR Plaxico Burress - Steelers

2001: WR David Terrell - Bears

2002: DB Roy Williams - Cowboys

2003: OL Jordan Gross - Panthers

2004: DB DeAngelo Hall - Falcons

2005: DB Antrel Rolle - Cardinals

2006: DB Donte Whitner - Bills

2007: DE Jamaal Anderson - Falcons

2008: DE Derrick Harvey - Jaguars

2009: OL Eugene Monroe - Jaguars

2010: LB Rolando McClain - Raiders

2011: QB Jake Locker - Titans

2012: QB Ryan Tannehill - Dolphins

2013: WR Tavon Austin - Rams

2014: DB Justin Gilbert - Browns

2015: OLB Vic Beasley - Falcons

2016: OL Jack Conklin - Titans

2017: RB Christian McCaffrey - Panthers

2018: LB Roquan Smith - Bears

2019: TE T.J. Hockenson - Lions

2020: LB Isaiah Simmons - Cardinals

2021: DB Jaycee Horn - Panthers

Picks by position

6 Defensive backs

3 Wide receivers

3 Offensive linemen

3 DE/OLB

3 Middle linebackers

2 Quarterbacks

1 Running back

1 Tight end

