NFL draft history: Every No. 8 overall pick since 2000
The Falcons have a top-10 pick for the second year in a row, giving general manager Terry Fontenot a chance to add another blue-chip prospect to a roster that could definitely use one.
In 2021, the team hit a home run by drafting Florida’s Kyle Pitts at No. 4 overall. The rookie topped 1,000 receiving yards and already looks like one of the best young tight ends in the NFL.
After finishing with a 7-10 record in 2021, Atlanta will pick eighth in 2022. Here’s a look at every No. 8 overall pick going back to the year 2000.
2000: WR Plaxico Burress - Steelers
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
2001: WR David Terrell - Bears
Charles Small-USA TODAY Sports
2002: DB Roy Williams - Cowboys
Leon Halip-USA TODAY Sports
2003: OL Jordan Gross - Panthers
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
2004: DB DeAngelo Hall - Falcons
Dale Zanine USA TODAY Sports
2005: DB Antrel Rolle - Cardinals
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
2006: DB Donte Whitner - Bills
Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
2007: DE Jamaal Anderson - Falcons
Dale Zanine- USA TODAY Sports
2008: DE Derrick Harvey - Jaguars
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
2009: OL Eugene Monroe - Jaguars
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
2010: LB Rolando McClain - Raiders
Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
2011: QB Jake Locker - Titans
George Walker / The Tennessean-Nashville
2012: QB Ryan Tannehill - Dolphins
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
2013: WR Tavon Austin - Rams
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
2014: DB Justin Gilbert - Browns
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
2015: OLB Vic Beasley - Falcons
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
2016: OL Jack Conklin - Titans
George Walker IV / Tennessean.com-Imagn Content Services, LLC
2017: RB Christian McCaffrey - Panthers
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
2018: LB Roquan Smith - Bears
Dan Powers-USA TODAY NETWORK
2019: TE T.J. Hockenson - Lions
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
2020: LB Isaiah Simmons - Cardinals
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
2021: DB Jaycee Horn - Panthers
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Picks by position
6 Defensive backs
3 Wide receivers
3 Offensive linemen
3 DE/OLB
3 Middle linebackers
2 Quarterbacks
1 Running back
1 Tight end
