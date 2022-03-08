NFL draft history: Every No. 15 overall pick selected since 2000

The Eagles need impact players on both sides of the ball and with three first-round picks in April’s draft, Howie Roseman will have his best opportunity ever to add game-changing players to the roster.

After missing on picks like Jalen Reagor and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Roseman is under pressure to not waste assets or opportunities while attempting to be the smartest man in the room.

Philadelphia currently has the 15th, 16th, and 19th overall picks and we’ll take a look at some of the impact players and draft bust that were selected with the 15th pick.

2021: QB Mac Jones, New England Patriots

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The former Alabama star ended up being the most successful out of all the 2021 rookies and his future is beyond bright.

The No. 15 overall pick completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,807 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Jones helped lead the Patriots to a 10-7 record and a playoff berth after New England missed the postseason in 2020.

2020: WR Jerry Jeudy, Broncos

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest name coming out of the 2020 draft, Jeudy has been somewhat overshadowed by CeeDee Lamb, and superstar, Justin Jefferson.

Alabama product delivered on that selection with 52 receptions and a team-high 856 receiving yards in his rookie year.

2019: QB Dwayne Haskins, Washington Commanders

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Haskins has had more off-the-field issues than on-field success in stops with Washington and Pittsburgh. Haskins logged a 3-10 record as a starter with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

2018: OT Kolton Miller, Las Vegas Raiders

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

A stud at left tackle for Las Vegas, Miller has steadily improved over his four seasons in the NFL.

2017: Malik Hooker, S, Indianapolis Colts

Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The former Ohio State product entered the NFL as an expected ballhawk.

Hooker suffered from inconsistency on the field coupled with several lower-body injuries.

2016: WR Corey Coleman, Cleveland Browns

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The former Baylor product quickly flamed out in the NFL due to bouts of inconsistent play and a poor attitude.

2015: RB Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers

(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

A physical runner out of Wisconsin, Gordon made two Pro Bowls and had over 5,000 rushing yards and 2,000 receiving yards over his first five seasons, ranking third behind Todd Gurley and Ezekiel Elliott for most all-purpose yards among running backs since he entered the league.

2014: LB Ryan Shazier, Pittsburgh Steelers



121816 Steelers Bengals 144

A stud linebacker out of Ohio State, Shazier was among the first hybrid linebackers in this new age of NFL defenses.

A tackle attempt against the Bengals left him unable to walk, and he was forced to retire at 28. Shazier was a two-time Pro Bowl inside linebacker in his four seasons with the Steelers and is now an ambassador for the league.

2013: Kenny Vaccaro, S, New Orleans Saints

Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints passed on then troubled LSU star, Tyrann Mathieu, choosing Vaccaro out of Texas.

2012: Bruce Irvin, DE, Seattle Seahawks

Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The former West Virginia product came off the board before Quinton Coples, Melvin Ingram, Shea McClellin, and Chandler Jones, who all followed in the next six picks. Irvin has spent time with the Seahawks, Raiders, Falcons, and Panthers over the previous three seasons.

2011: Mike Pouncey, OL, Miami Dolphins

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The former Florida Gators star played with his brother, Tim Tebow, Aaron Hernandez, and a host of other big names. Pouncey was named to four Pro Bowl teams (2013-15, 2018) in his career with the Dolphins and Chargers, playing both center and right guard.

2010: Jason Pierre-Paul, New York Giants

Mandatory Credit: William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports

Pierre-Paul earned Pro Bowl honors with the Giants in 2011 and 2012, while now experiencing a career renaissance in Tampa Bay, where’s he’s also made a Pro Bowl.

Pierre-Paul has amassed 91.5 career stats.

2009: Brian Cushing, LB, Houston Texans

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

A stud linebacker out of USC, Cushing was dominant during his rookie season in 2009, winning Defensive Player of the Year and Pro Bowl honors with a 133-tackle, 4-interception, 4-sack season. Cushing went on to finish his NFL career in 2018 as the leading tackler in Texans franchise history despite missing time over the years with a torn ACL, a torn MCL, a broken fibula, and a pair of suspensions for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

2008: Branden Albert, Kansas City Chiefs

Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports

A starter in 118 of his 120 career games with the Chiefs and Dolphins, Albert was twice named a Pro Bowler (in 2013 and 2015) over a nine-season NFL career.

2007: Lawrence Timmons, Pittsburgh Steelers

Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

A college star at Florida State, Timmons started his career off slowly, starting only two games over his first two seasons. Timmons eventually broke out in 2009, as his 681 tackles over the next nine seasons were the third-most in the league over that span.

Timmons earned Pro Bowl honors in 2014 and was Pittsburgh’s leading tackler in five different seasons.

2006: Tye Hill, DB, St. Louis Rams

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports

A former Clemson star, Hill played in 40 out of a possible 80 games over a five-year NFL career with four teams.

2005: Derrick Johnson, LB, Kansas City Chiefs

Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The former Texas star was a four-time Pro Bowler and made 1 All-Pro team.

Johnson was the last of four straight linebackers who were picked from No. 11 overall all the way up to No. 15 where he was picked by the Chiefs. Johnson remains the Chiefs’ all-time leader in tackles.

2004: Michael Clayton, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The former LSU star exploded as a rookie, leading all first-year players with 80 receptions and 1,193 receiving yards. Afterward, Clayton averaged just 28 catches and 348 yards over the next five seasons.

2003: DE Jerome McDougle, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles first round draft pick defensive end Jerome McDougle, of the University of Miami, pulls his helmet off after a drill during the Eagles minicamp Sunday, May 4, 2003 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Gardner)

Long before Howie Roseman arrived, Philadelphia had the No. 15 overall pick and wasted the resource.

Picked one spot ahead of future Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu, former Miami Hurricane star Jerome McDougle’s career was marked by injuries and off-the-field situations.

McDougle played in only 37 out of 72 games without a single start over a four-season NFL career.

2002: Albert Haynesworth, DT, Tennessee Titans



Tuseday Morning Quarterbacks

Known as one of the worst free-agent signings in NFL history, Haynesworth lasted only two seasons in Washington after signing a $100 million contract. Initially drafted by the Titans, Haynesworth was a two-time Pro Bowler in seven seasons with Tennessee.

