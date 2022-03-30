NFL draft history: Every No. 16 overall pick since 2000

The Eagles need impact players on both sides of the ball and with three first-round picks in April’s draft, Howie Roseman will have his best opportunity ever to add game-changing players to the roster.

After missing on picks like Jalen Reagor and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Roseman is under pressure to not waste assets or opportunities while attempting to be the smartest man in the room.

Philadelphia currently has the 15th, 16th, and 19th overall picks and we’ll take a look at some of the impact players and draft bust that were selected with the 16th pick.

2021: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

Aug 7, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the Red and White training camp practice at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The former Tulsa linebacker had 25 total tackles in limited action.

2020: A.J. Terrell CB

Sep 12, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) is tackled by Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Terrell had a solid rookie season and posted an interception, although he was targeted often (no surprise for a first-year player) and now he’s one of the top covermen in the NFL.

2019: Brian Burns LB

Sep 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) with the ball as Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (53) pressures in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Burns has emerged as a rising pass rushing star, totaling 10 sacks for Carolina in 2020 and 9 sacks in 2021.

2018: Tremaine Edmunds LB

Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) reacts to a defensive play against the Houston Texans during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

2017: Marlon Humphrey CB

Oct 18, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) tackles Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Humphrey has emerged as one of the best in the NFL.

2016: Taylor Decker OT

Lions lineman Taylor Decker walks off the field after training camp in Allen Park on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Lions

Decker has been a fixture at left tackle for the Lions and has played well during his time.

2015: Kevin Johnson CB

Aug 17, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) runs a drill during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson had an injury plagued start to his career in Houston and has bounced from Buffalo to Cleveland to Tennessee since.

2014: Zack Martin G

Sep 25, 2016; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) scrambles in the second quarter as center Zach Martin (70) blocks against Chicago Bears defense Akiem Hicks (96) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas landed a future Hall of Famer.

Martin has six All-Pro selections in eight seasons makes for a spectacular No. 16 pick.

2013: E.J. Manuel QB

Aug 30, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Oakland Raiders quarterback EJ Manuel (3) yells out from the line of scrimmage during a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A college football analyst for ESPN now, Manual A reach when he was selected, Manuel never found his footing and was out of football by 2018.

2012: Quinton Coples DE

Sep 21, 2015; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Jets linebacker Quinton Coples (98) against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Jets defeated the Colts 20-7. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Coples had 16.5 sacks his first three seasons but never fulfilled his potential as a pass rusher and was out of the league after just four seasons.

2011: Ryan Kerrigan DE

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Ryan Kerrigan (90) in action during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Kerrigan had 95.5 sacks in his career and missed only four games in his 10 seasons with Washington, reaching four Pro Bowls.

2010: Derrick Morgan DE

Sep 30, 2018; Nashville, TN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) is hit by Tennessee Titans defensive back Kevin Byard (31) and linebacker Derrick Morgan (91) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Former Georgia Tech star and Coatesville, Pennsylvania native spent nine years with the Titans coming off the edge as both end and outside linebacker, totaling 44.5 sacks.

2009: Larry English LB

September 2, 2010; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Diego Chargers linebacker Larry English (52) watches from the sidelines during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park. The 49ers defeated the Chargers 17-14. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

English only played double-digit games three times in six season and only had 12 sacks as a pass rusher.

2008: Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie CB

Nov 29, 2015; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (86) carries the ball as New York Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (41) defends during the second half at FedEx Field. The Redskins won 20-14. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 16 overall pick for the Cardinals, DRC had 13 interceptions and made a Pro Bowl in three seasons before being traded to the Eagles for QB Kevin Kolb.

DRC played 12 seasons with 30 picks.

2007: Justin Harrell DT

GREEN BAY, WI – AUGUST 23: Justin Harrell #91 of the Green Bay Packers looks on the field during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 23, 2007 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Harrell was a complete bust, playing only 14 games in three seasons and never notching a sack.

2006: Jason Allen CB

Sep 19, 2010; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Jason Allen (32) signals the incomplete pass on fourth down by the Minnesota Vikings at the end of the fourth quarter that sealed the victory for the Dolphins at the Metrodome. Dolphins win 14-10. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Playing both safety and cornerback, Allen had 15 interceptions in 98 games for three NFL teams.

2005: Travis Johnson DT

Aug 18, 2007; Glendale, AZ, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Travis Johnson (99) against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2007 Mark J. Rebilas

The former Florida State star spent his career as a reserve, with three sacks in 76 games over six seasons.

2004: Shawn Andrews OT

8. Shawn Andrews, OL, 16th pick in 2004

Andrews was named All-Pro one season and got to two Pro Bowls, but injuries derailed his career after just six seasons.

2003: Troy Polamalu S

PITTSBURGH – NOVEMBER 7: Terrell Owens #81 of the Philadelphia Eagles is knocked off his feet by Troy Polamalu #43 of the Pittsburgh Steelers while Joey Porter #55 of the Pittsburgh Steelers and L.J. Smith #82 of the Philadelphia Eagles look on in the third quarter at Heinz Field on November 7, 2004 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Steelers won 27-3. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The former USC star is a Hall of Famer who reached eight Pro Bowls and made All-Pro four times, with 32 interceptions, 12 sacks and a way of influencing every game with which he was involved.

2002: William Green RB

Dec 5, 2004; Cleveland, OH, USA;Cleveland Browns #31 William Green fights to get away from New England Patriots #29 Earthwind Moreland at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (©) Copyright 2004 by Matthew Emmons

The former Boston College star had a decent rookie year (887 yards, 6 TDs) and he was out of the league after four seasons.

2001: Santana Moss WR

Heavy rain from evening thunderstorms lifted sections of the artificial grass at MetLife stadium before the preseason NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

The former Miami Hurricane legend was a four-time 1,000-yard receiver, and had 732 catches for 10,283 yards and 66 touchdowns over 14 years with Washington and the Jets.

2000: Julian Peterson LB

November 1, 2009; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Peterson (59) tries to get the fans pumped up in the first quarter against the St. Louis Rams at Ford Field. The Rams defeated the Lions 17-10. Mandatory Credit: Leon Halip-USA TODAY Sports

A former Michigan State outside linebacker, Peterson was among the first of the hybrid pass rushing linebackers who spent more time on the edge and less time in space.

Peterson played in over 150 games during his 11-year NFL career, logging 653 tackles and 51.5 total sacks.

