NFL draft history: Every cornerback ever drafted No. 28 overall

It’s easy to see the biggest roster need for the Saints: cornerback. After releasing Janoris Jenkins in a salary cap-minded move, they’re left with Marshon Lattimore as their only starting-quality option, and his legal status is uncertain. That means either P.J. Williams or Patrick Robinson are projected to start on opening day, unless a practice squad holdover like Grant Haley or Keith Washington can unseat them. Not great.

So cornerback is understandably seen as a draft-day priority for New Orleans, who are slotted to make their first pick at No. 28 overall. But what does the NFL draft’s history say about the corners picked at that spot? Let’s review:

1983: Darrell Green, Washington Football Team

Darrell Green played his entire career with the Washington Redskins, winning two Super Bowls.

Xxx Darrell Green Redskins S Fbn Usa Dist Of Columbia

Selected out of Texas A&M-Kingsville, Green overcame his size limitations (he was listed at just 5-foot-9 and 184 pounds) to win two Super Bowls and earn recognition with four placements on the AP All-Pro Team, plus seven Pro Bowl nods. His 54 career interceptions are tied for the 21st-most of all time. Green retired after appearing in 295 regular season games, along with 18 postseason contests, and was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

1993: Thomas Smith, Buffalo Bills

29 Nov 1998: Cornerback Thomas Smith #28 of the Buffalo Bills in action against wide receiver Shawn Jefferson #84 of the New England Patriots during a game at Foxboro Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Bills 25-21. Mandatory Credit: Al Bello /Allsport

Smith came to the NFL out of North Carolina and didn’t light things up right away, but he started every game he played from 1994 to 2000. He spent most of his career with the team that drafted him -- and where he bagged all six of his interceptions -- before finishing with one-year stints on the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts. He ultimately suited up for 137 regular season games with 7 playoff appearances.

1998: R.W. McQuarters, San Francisco 49ers

7 Nov 1999: Richard Huntley #33 of the Pittsburgh Steelers is tackled by R.W McQuarters #21of the San Francisco 49ers at the 3Comm Stadium in San Francisco, California. The Steelers defeated the 49ers 27-6. Mandatory Credit: Jed Jacobsohn /Allsport

A standout two-way player at Oklahoma State, McQuarters was drafted to play defense while continuing to chip in on special teams, though his days as a receiver were left behind him. He traveled around the NFL, appearing in 72 games for the Chicago Bears before finishing his playing days with the New York Giants (snagging a critical fourth-quarter interception off of Brett Favre and setting up a Super Bowl upset against the New England Patriots along the way), with a one-year stop with the Detroit Lions sandwiched in between.

2003: Andre Woolfolk, Tennessee Titans

ST. LOUIS - SEPTEMBER 25: Kevin Curtis #83 of the St. Louis Rams is brought down by Andre Woolfolk #26 of the Tennessee Titans on September 25, 2005 at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri. The St. Louis Rams defeated the Tennessee Titans 31-27. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images).

While Woolfolk had the physical gifts to excel at corner (he weighed in at 6-foot-1 and 197 pounds, timing the 40 yard dash in 4.47 seconds), he wasn’t able to put it together on the field after converting from wide receiver at Oklahoma. He never cracked the Titans starting lineup and was out of the NFL after appearing in just 39 of 64 possible games, with only a dozen starts.

2004: Chris Gamble, Carolina Panthers

Nov 9, 2008; Oakland, CA, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Chris Gamble (20) attempts to intercept a pass in the first half against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The Panthers defeated the Raiders 17-6. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Gamble put together a nice career for himself, coming out of Ohio State to start 117 of the 123 games he played in the NFL (along with four playoff appearances). His measurables didn’t move the needle at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds with a 4.52-second 40 yard dash, but he turned in consistently solid play in a competitive division for a long time. He intercepted 27 passes which remains a Panthers franchise record.

