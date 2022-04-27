NFL Draft: Here are the top wide receivers fantasy managers must know

This offseason, fantasy football expert Liz Loza delivered the 2022 edition of her Rookie Snapshot series, introducing you to the top NFL draft prospects at each position who could make a fantasy impact sooner than later.

We've gathered all her wide receiver Snapshots to get you ready for the Draft on Thursday — check them out below!

Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Could Tyreek Hill dust Burks in a foot race? ONE HUNDO. Could Burks turn around and bench TWO of Hill? YES (plus another 10 pounds).

Burks’ upside isn’t in his speed (though if he gets loose in the open field … watch out). It’s in his size, strength and versatility. This is a man who, per Bruce Feldman, can bench 380 and squat 500 pounds. He’s a bully on the football field. One that can out-muscle/maneuver/jump defenders, regularly winning in contested situations and piling up yards after the catch ...

Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Up until the Combine, Wilson and Treylon Burks were the consensus No. 1 and No. 2 ranked wideouts in this year’s class. However, after a stellar showing from Wilson (and a subpar outing from Burks), the Buckeye’s stock is trending up.

That means he’s likely to be picked first or second — which isn’t particularly awesome for fantasy ...

Drake London, USC

The Jets are definitely their own thing, but I’d be shocked if Gang Green doesn’t call London’s name on the 28. New York spent the bulk of free agency investing in Zach Wilson, attempting to shore up the offensive line and adding two higher-end pass-catching TEs. But the receiving corps (Corey Davis, Braxton Berrios, and Elijah Moore) is still lacking.

The Jets have been linked to NFL draft prospect Drake London. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

London would bring a much-needed perimeter presence to the squad, providing Wilson with a “go-up-and-get-it” weapon. While the second-year QB remains largely unproven, it seems likely that he and London would become fast friends in the red area and that the former Trojan could lead the team in TDs ...

Chris Olave, Ohio State

Olave is one of the most complete receivers in this class. He consistently wins — not just with speed and athleticism — but also with polish and savvy. His experience as a special teams contributor has only helped to enhance his well-roundedness and football IQ. The intelligence with which he plays shows up everywhere, most notably in his route-running and boundary awareness. He is crisp, sudden and feline-esque in his movements, constantly forcing defenders (and officiating crews) to second-guess themselves ...

Jameson Williams, Alabama

Unfortunately, we don’t have an exact 40 time for Williams because of that torn ACL and he wasn’t able to participate in drills at the Combine or Alabama’s Pro Day. The tape, however, clearly illustrates his long speed and prowess as a vertical threat. I think he’ll get there eventually, but the transition won’t be seamless or fast.

From a fantasy point of view, the slowed maturation process figures to depress his immediate value in redraft.

That is, unless Williams were to join a prolific offense helmed by one of the most gifted young signal callers in the league. A prolific offense that just lost their No. 1 WR and will need to keep pace in what’s shaping up to be the most competitive division in the AFC ...

But what about the remaining, intriguing wide receiver prospects?

