DALLAS (AP) -- The NFL draft is heading to Las Vegas for 2020.

It almost certainly will arrive before the Raiders do.

''We believe the draft will be the kickoff to our inaugural season,'' said Raiders owner Mark Davis, who is moving the team from Oakland.

The league announced Wednesday at an owners meeting that the city where the Raiders will begin play in September 2020 will host the draft that April.

''Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world and will provide a tremendous experience for the NFL and its fans,'' Davis added.

The NFL began to bring the draft to different cities in 2015, when it was in Chicago. It was held there in 2016, too, then went to Philadelphia in 2017. Last April, the Cowboys hosted it in their stadium in Arlington, Texas, and next year it will be in Nashville.

April 23-25 will be the dates for the Las Vegas draft, which the league said will be held on and around the Strip.

''The NFL draft is one of the most anticipated events of the year and we are excited to take it to Las Vegas,'' Commissioner Roger Goodell said. ''We look forward to working with the Raiders, Las Vegas officials and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to create an unforgettable weeklong celebration of football for our fans, the incoming prospects and partners.''

