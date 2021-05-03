NFL draft grades: Steelers’ selections leave a lot to be desired
SportsPulse: Mackenzie Salmon highlights some of the most noteworthy grades from our NFL guru's Nate Davis picks.
Buffalo Bills fan poll on team's 2021 NFL draft class.
The Steelers draft scored a B- overall but here's how each player graded out.
Monday was deadline for the New England Patriots to pick up or decline the fifth-year options in the contracts of 2018 first-round draft picks Isaiah Wynnand Sony Michel.
Was trading up for a running back worth two fourth-round picks?
In an exclusive 1-on-1 interview with SNY's Jeane Coakley, newly drafted Jets QB Zach Wilson describes what it was like to be drafted by New York, what he told the Jets during his initial phone call with the coaching staff, and how he plans to prove the Jets doubters wrong.
The Steelers officially signed defensive back DeMarkus Acy to a one-year contract on Monday, the team announced. Acy initially entered the league as an undrafted free agent, signing with the 49ers after the 2020 draft. He had two stints on the Seahawks’ practice squad. The Steelers also announced they waived punter Corliss Waitman and tight [more]
Trading up to draft quarterback Justin Fields in the first round and tackle Teven Jenkins in the second round of the NFL draft only started the process of fortifying the offense for the Chicago Bears. It all started with Ohio State's Fields, though. “The excitement was there, and when you’re able to get a player like Justin Fields in the first round, obviously we were super pumped,” coach Matt Nagy said after the draft ended.
A bantamweight bout between Sean O'Malley and Louis Smolka had been added to UFC 264.
The obvious headline from Jacksonville's haul in the 2021 NFL draft is Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Widely considered a generational talent at the position, he's the centerpiece of the rebuild being undertaken in Jacksonville. But the ...
The Eagles-Giants rivalry is rekindling its spiciness, and New York safety Jabrill Peppers is getting in on the action. By Adam Hermann
The ignominious release ends Sanchez’s legendary UFC career. Sanchez is 30-13 in MMA and 19-13 in the UFC.
Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
Only a game back of the Utah Jazz for the No. 1 spot in the West, Paul and the Suns have turned the corner.
After scoring one of the most remarkable knockouts in UFC history, he said there are “new skills, new things I need to learn.”
Have you made it to the stretch run of the fantasy basketball playoffs? Consider these pickups for a lineup boost.
Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets) with a deep 3 vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 05/02/2021
Nick Pivetta outdueled a history-seeking Jacob deGrom on Wednesday night, when the Boston right-hander tossed five scoreless innings, combined with three relievers on a two-hitter and earned the win as the visiting Red Sox edged the New York Mets 1-0. Christian Vazquez had an RBI double in the second inning for the Red Sox, who swept the two-game interleague series. deGrom (2-2), seeking to become the first pitcher to ever strike out at least 14 batters in four straight starts, took a familiar hard-luck defeat after allowing the one run on three hits and one walk while striking out nine over six innings.