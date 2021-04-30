NFL Draft Grades: Eagles’ DeVonta Smith after trade up to 10

Eagles get very good grades after picking DeVonta Smith originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles made a slight trade up from 12 to 10 to land DeVonta Smith in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Howie Roseman, Andy Weidl and Nick Sirianni seemed thrilled with the pick, but do national pundits agree?

Let’s take a look at the grades from best to worst:

NFL.com Chad Reuter: A

What they said: The Eagles wanted to add Smith so badly that they gave division rival Dallas a third-round pick (No. 84 overall) to move up two spots -- getting ahead of another rival, the Giants, in the process. They received extra picks in their trade down from the sixth spot earlier this month, so giving up the mid-round pick shouldn't greatly affect the team’s roster-building ability.

I love Smith’s game and would have selected him ahead of Jaylen Waddle. Forget what the scale says: the Heisman Trophy winner is tough and reliable, as well as a huge playmaker who will have a Davante Adams-type impact at the next level. His routes are fantastic as is his body control. He can play inside or outside. This is a well-done pick.

It’s the first time in 16 years a team has picked receivers in consecutive drafts (Chicago, Jacksonville in 2004-05), and I think Smith and Jalen Reagor should work well together to give Jalen Hurts a strong 1-2 combination.

The Ringer, Danny Kelly: A

What they said: I love this pick for the Eagles, who get a true playmaking no. 1 in Smith. The Heisman winner certainly lacks size but boasts a complete skill set as a pass-catcher, combining sudden route-running, incredible catch radius, and the ability to take the top off a defense. He should perfectly complement the skill-position group in Philly, who will likely move last year’s first-rounder, Jalen Reagor, to the no. 2 role. Smith will also help open things up in the middle for tight end Dallas Goedert and running back Miles Sanders. Somewhere, Jalen Hurts is smiling.

ProFootballNetwork, Ben Rolfe: A

What they said: A trade within the NFC East was somewhat surprising to round out the top 10 of the 2021 NFL Draft. At any rate, the selection is ideal for the Philadelphia Eagles, who need to put more talent around Jalen Hurts. WR was the top need for the Eagles on offense, and DeVonta Smith brings a lot of talent with his routes and releases. He is one of the best pure technicians to come out of college in recent years.

Fox Sports, Rob Rang: A-

What they said: It isn't often teams select receivers in the first round in consecutive years, but the NFL is entering the era of aerial assaults. With a young quarterback like Jalen Hurts expected to lead the way, Philadelphia has to surround him with dynamic pass-catchers. Smith, the first Heisman Trophy-winning receiver since Desmond Howard in 1991, certainly is that. While critics complain about his slim build, Smith's toughness, wiry strength and remarkable hand-eye coordination make him a cheat code with the ball in the air. He is the new-age security blanket every young quarterback dreams about. The Eagles spent heavily to get him – trading a third-round pick to a division rival – dropping their grade slightly, though I love the fit.

Sporting News, Vinnie Iyer: A-

What they said: The Eagles couldn’t ignore the potential of reuniting Smith with former Alabama QB Jalen Hurts, so much so they traded with a division rival to get in front of another division rival. They did use a first-rounder on Jalen Reagor last year and have Greg Ward back for the slot, but they needed a reliable route-running No. 1 with some big-play flair for new offensive-minded head coach Nick Sirianni. Hurts, like Burrow and Tagovailoa, gets to throw to a familiar dynamic target from college.

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco: B+

What they said: They needed to get another weapon to help Jalen Hurts, so I like the pick. When the corners went off, they had to be disappointed.

The Athletic, Sheil Kapadia: B

What they said: The reigning Heisman Trophy winner was unguardable last year, with 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns. Is his 166-pound frame a concern? Sure. But Smith has shown a knack for knowing how to protect himself, and he had no durability issues (54 games in four seasons) in college going up against SEC competition. Smith’s instincts are off the charts, and coaches will love his smarts and competitiveness.

The Eagles have talked about drafting for volume. But they clearly felt like they had to get ahead of the Giants to land Smith. To do so, they had to give up a third-rounder (No. 84). This was a reasonable move for a player with an impressive track record and a high ceiling.

Yahoo! Sports, Eric Edholm: B-

What they said: With the top two corners off the board the previous two picks, this was a tough spot for the Cowboys. So they trade out with … their division rivals? Why, yes! To get ahead of the division rival Giants, of course. Philly must have thought that the Giants were dead set on Smith, sending a third-rounder to Dallas to move up two slots. Smith’s weight (170-ish pounds) will be all the talk, but his play was downright special — for most of the past three years. A fascinating pick.

