NFL Draft grades: Did Arizona Cardinals ace 2023 NFL Draft picks?

The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books.

So how did the Arizona Cardinals fare?

While a proper evaluation of Monti Ossenfort's first NFL draft class will take years, that hasn't stopped NFL writers from sharing their thoughts on the general manager's trades and picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

And most of them praised the GM for his selections, giving the team a high grade in the draft.

Not everyone was impressed, however.

Check out what NFL writers and sites are saying about the Arizona Cardinals' 2023 NFL Draft class in their 2023 NFL Draft grades:

PFF.com: Cardinals receive an A+

It writes: "After moving down from No. 3, the Cardinals move back up and select their left tackle in Paris Johnson Jr. He ticks all the boxes physically, coming in at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, and he allowed just 14 total pressures from 449 pass-blocking snaps last season, the best of his career. The wheeling and dealing by Arizona just makes this that much better."

NFL.com: Cardinals get an A

Chad Reuter writes: "Arizona moved down three spots in the first round, essentially netting a 2024 first-round pick and still picking the athletic, versatile Johnson to bolster the line. Ojulari, Williams and Wilson were quality picks at need spots, though the latter two will need to put some injury issues behind them. They also picked up selections with two wise trades on Day 2. The offensive line rebuild continued with the smooth-moving Gaines. The fifth-round run on quarterbacks included Tune, who might be a good backup for Kyler Murray. Getting Clark as a slot corner and Pappoe at linebacker were absolute steals."

Draft Kings: Cardinals get an A

Nick Simon writes: "Arizona is trying to restructure things under first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon and set itself up nicely for the future. The Cardinals traded down from No. 3 to No. 6 and not only ended up with the top tackle prospect in Johnson, but also received the Houston Texans’ first-round pick for next year. Ojulari is a solid edge rusher who some projected as a first-rounder and the likes of Williams and Wilson can make solid contributions as rookies this year. For taking a handful of players that will immediately contribute and having a treasure trove of future draft assets, AZ comes out of the weekend with an A."

Fox Sports: Cardinals earn an A-

Eric D. Williams writes:" Cardinals GM Monti Offsenfort made four trades in his first time running a draft, netting nine players while also picking up four picks, including a first rounder from Houston, for next year's draft. For a team in full prebuilding mode, adding talent while also securing future picks for the acquisition of new players made it a productive and impactful draft for Arizona. First-round selection Paris Johnson Jr. improves Arizona's pass protection for Kyler Murray. B.J. Ojulari adds juice for a Cardinals pass rush that lost J.J. Watt (retired) and Zach Allen (signed with Denver Broncos in free agency). WR Michael Wilson gives Murray another big target on the perimeter."

Arizona Cardinals first-round draft pick Paris Johnson Jr. greets general manager Monti Ossenfort, right, after being introduced, Friday, April 28, 2023, at the NFL football team's training facility in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

USA TODAY Sports: Cardinals get an A-

Nate Davis writes: "New GM Monti Ossenfort quickly got to work, importing nine rookies to a roster that needed a talent infusion. Trading the No. 3 pick to Houston and ultimately winding up with OL Paris Johnson Jr. at No. 6 to protect recuperating QB Kyler Murray – while adding a first-rounder in 2024, among other assets – are indicative of a strong weekend. And Ossenfort might still eventually move WR DeAndre Hopkins to add to next year's balance sheet."

CBS Sports: Cardinals land a B+

Pete Prisco writes: "Monti Ossenfort did a nice job trading down from the third spot and still getting tackle Paris Johnson in the first round. They added a 2024 first-round pick from the Texans in doing so, which is huge. The rest of the draft was filled with talented players who need to fill a roster that lacked a lot of top-level players. They also have a bunch of picks next year, including two in the first round. It was a good start for Ossenfort."

Sports Illustrated: Cardinals receive a B-

Gilberto Manzano writes: "The Cardinals started well by trading out of No. 3 and acquiring an extra first-round pick for 2024. But Arizona got antsy and traded back into the top 10 to select Johnson, the first tackle off the board. With so many needs, Arizona would have been better off selecting Darnell Wright or Broderick Jones at No. 12 while also retaining the second-round pick it relinquished to Detroit for Johnson. Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon will benefit from the arrivals of Ojulari and Williams to help a defense that struggled last season. Taking Wilson in the third round was a gamble because of his injury history."

Not everyone liked the Cardinals' 2023 draft, however:

The Sporting News gave the team a D for its draft and ranked it No. 31 out of the 32 teams in the NFL.

Vinnie Iyer wrote: "The Cardinals went into trade down mode to stockpile for new coach Jonathan Gannon and new GM Monti Ossenfort, but this is very underwhelming outside of Ojulari and Williams, including a bit of a forced luxury pick in Johnson (prompted by Kyler Murray). Wilson, Gaines and Tune were shaky selections in the middle, with a mild rebound from Pappoe and Clark."

How do you think the Cardinals' fared in the 2023 NFL Draft?

