NFL Draft grades: Chicago Bears' haul was potentially foundational

The Bears got one of the best overall players in the NFL Draft in Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Overall Chicago Bears grade: A

This has the potential to be a foundational draft for the Bears. Darnell Wright is a high-floor, high-upside prospect and they took several more home run swings throughout the course of the draft. Florida's Gervon Dexter and South Carolina's Zacch Pickens have all the traits needed to be impactful interior defensive linemen. Even getting a quality running back in Texas' Roschon Johnson was a good addition for this team. Ryan Poles solidified himself this year in the draft after a shaky first offseason as the Bears’ general manager. This team is still a few years away from being a real playoff or title contender, but the 2023 draft was a nice start for them to get moving back in the right direction. This should be a fun team to watch if some of these rookies can hit the ground running.

Favorite Pick: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee (10th overall)

Wright was the third overall prospect on the Yahoo Sports big board, making him a strong selection at the 10th pick in the draft. Size, technique, athleticism — Wright has it all and should be a plug-and-play starter at right tackle. Wright’s athleticism should make the Justin Fields run game pop even a little more than it did last year, which is a terrifying thought for NFC North defenses. The Bears’ offensive line has taken a step this offseason and Wright is going to be a huge part of that equation this year and in coming years.

Least favorite pick: Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami (56th overall)

Look, it’s hard to find a spot where the Bears really missed, and taking an upside swing at cornerback isn’t even a big deal. Maybe they could have found someone who is a bit more pro-ready at this spot, but a team that was bad enough to finish with the first overall pick should be taking some scratch-off tickets in the draft.

Full Bears draft

Tennessee OT Darnell Wright (R1, 10th overall)

Florida DT Gervon Dexter Sr. (R2, 53rd)

Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson (R2, 56th)

South Carolina DT Zacch Pickens (R3, 64th)

Texas RB Roschon Johnson (R4, 115th)

Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott (R4, 133rd)

Oregon LB Noah Sewell (R5, 148th)

Minnesota CB Terell Smith (R5, 165th)

Kennesaw State DT Travis Bell (R7, 218th)

Stanford S Kendall Williamson (R7, 258th)