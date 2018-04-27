NFL draft grades 2018: The emoji edition

The 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Getty Images)

Did your NFL team make the pick you hoped for at the 2018 NFL draft? Or did it cause you to send hundreds of crying emojis to your group text? Our crew is right here with you to share in the pain or excitement.

Frank Schwab, Nick Bromberg and Jason Owens weigh in with their verdicts via emoji. Agree? Disagree? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter.

The only box Mayfield doesn’t check is “height.” Credit to the Browns for taking the best QB in the class. – Frank Schwab

AFC North defenses are now looking at the tape from the Fayetteville PD to learn how to tackle Mayfield. – Nick Bromberg

Browns spend No. 1 pick hoping Mayfield is the exception (Brees, Wilson), not the rule with undersized QBs — good luck. – Jason Owens

The Giants had Sam Darnold fall in their laps, have a 37-year-old QB, and took a RB. Nope. – FS

This should ease the burden on Eli Manning and whomever the Giants think is the QB of the future. – NB

Love Giants resist urge to take QB they don’t want, take best player in draft. – JO

3. New York Jets (via Colts): Sam Darnold



The Jets needed a franchise quarterback, and Darnold is a great prospect. If he can fix the turnovers, that’s a nice pick. – FS

Darnold has a better chance of panning out than Mark Sanchez. But the comparisons are inevitable. – NB

Meh. Jets miss out on the QB they want (Mayfield), go conservative with Sam Darnold. – JO

4. Cleveland Browns (via Texans): Denzel Ward



Ward is a fine cornerback, but this still seems like a bit of a reach at No. 4. They might regret passing Bradley Chubb. – FS

Is John Dorsey going for another version of Marcus Peters? – NB

Browns. Just kidding. Browns pass on chance at best pass rush in football (Garrett/Chubb) for OSU cornerback – JO

Story Continues

5. Denver Broncos: Bradley Chubb



John Elway couldn’t have figured that Bradley Chubb would fall to No. 5, but he ended up with a heck of an impact player (though no QB of the future). – FS

Bradley Chubb is the best defensive player in the draft. Pairing him with Von Miller is terrifying. -NB

Broncos resist QB temptation, capitalize on draft’s best defensive player falling in their laps. -JO

The Colts have had a terrible offensive line for years. Nelson was a good, easy fit. The safest pick in the draft. – FS

Andrew Luck needs an offensive line to keep him in one piece. – NB

Finally, the Colts prioritize protecting Andrew Luck. Hopefully it’s not too late. – JO

Allen has all the physical skill in the world. You’re still gambling on a guy who wasn’t first- or second-team all-Mountain West last season. That’s a big risk, especially moving up. – FS

Taking Josh Allen over Josh Rosen is going to haunt the Bills for years. – NB

Wow, the Bills gave up a haul to take a QB with accuracy problems. – JO

I don’t know if I would have passed Derwin James for Smith. But Smith is dynamic too, and the Bears love their middle linebackers. – FS

Roquan Smith was the best defensive player I saw last season. – NB

100 The Bears desperately need help up the middle and hope Roquan Smith is their next great linebacker. – JO

9. San Francisco 49ers: Mike McGlinchey



I know Joe Staley is aging and you have to protect Jimmy Garoppolo. But this was a reach. The 49ers passed on some very good defensive players here. – FS

McGlinchey will be a great successor to Joe Staley. But it’s hard to get excited over the pick. – NB

The 49ers need help at linebacker and in the secondary with studs on the board, but reach here for an offensive lineman. – JO

10. Arizona Cardinals (via Raiders): Josh Rosen



Josh Rosen is the most ready QB to play, and having Sam Bradford as your starter means Rosen will need to be ready to play. Great job by Arizona to fix their QB problem. – FS

Rosen should have gone a lot earlier. Arizona lucked out and didn’t give up much to go get the guy who could be the best QB in the draft. – NB

The Cardinals need a quarterback and went all in when the best signal caller in the draft fell to 10. Bravo. – JO

11. Miami Dolphins: Minkah Fitzpatrick



Fitzpatrick would have been a fine pick in the top 5. The Dolphins got great value to get the versatile DB at No. 11. – FS

In a choice between Fitzpatrick and Derwin James, Miami couldn’t have gone wrong with either of them. – NB

Dolphins stick with Ryan Tannehill, pick up one of the most exciting defenders in the draft. – JO

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers



13. Washington Redskins



14. Green Bay Packers



15. Oakland Raiders



16. Baltimore Ravens



17. Los Angeles Chargers



18. Seattle Seahawks



19. Dallas Cowboys



20. Detroit Lions



21. Cincinnati Bengals (via Bills)



22. Buffalo Bills (via Chiefs)



23. New England Patriots (via Rams)



24. Carolina Panthers



25. Tennessee Titans



26. Atlanta Falcons



27. New Orleans Saints



28. Pittsburgh Steelers



29. Jacksonville Jaguars



30. Minnesota Vikings



31. New England Patriots

