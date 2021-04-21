NFL Draft: GMs believe Bears poised to trade up for quarterback

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Shapiro
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Report: Rival GMs believe Bears could trade up for QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

We are just over one week away from the NFL Draft, and yet the picture of what the Bears may do with the No. 20 overall pick is just as cloudy as it was a month ago. Do they stay put and draft a tackle or wide receiver? Do they move back and accumulate more picks? Or do they move up and take another swing at quarterback? Since that last scenario is the most exciting, that’s what fans have focused on the most, and Albert Breer addressed it in his latest mailbag for Sports Illustrated.

“Two things on that: Rival teams believe they are lurking as a potential trade-up team,” Breer said. “Two, as of a couple days ago, they hadn’t really started burning the phone lines up on that. So they could be in play, but they haven’t been yet. And they’ve certainly done their homework on the quarterbacks. GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy have seen Ohio State’s Justin Fields, Alabama’s Mac Jones and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance live.”

But that’s not all. According to Breer, Pace’s desire to move up may be irrelevant when it finally comes time to make a big move.

“One question being batted around in NFL circles is whether ownership would sign off on a massive move up the board, which would take moving future assets to pull off,” Breer said. “There were questions about the job security of Nagy and Pace in the middle of last season, and the team has been coy about the contract status of the GM and coach. And sometimes, in situations like that, owners will be careful about letting guys sell out in the draft.”

Of course, all of this could be moot before the 10th pick even rolls around. We already know quarterbacks are going 1-2-3 to the Jaguars, Jets and 49ers. Then the Falcons could decide to pick their QB of the future at No. 4, and either the Broncos or Patriots could swoop in to select the fifth top-tier quarterback before the Bears get a chance to make a move.

The NFL Draft begins April 29.

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Who should the Bears take with the 20th pick?

    The Bears finally have a first-round pick in the NFL Draft again and a lot is on the line. Adam Hoge breaks down who Chicago should target with the No. 20 pick.

  • Hines Ward joining Florida Atlantic’s coaching staff

    Former Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward spent the last two seasons coaching in the NFL, but he will be moving to the college ranks in 2021. Adam Rittenberg of ESPN confirmed an FAU Owls Nest report that Ward has agreed to take a job on Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart’s staff. Ward will work [more]

  • Urban Meyer on drafting Trevor Lawrence: The owner will make the decision

    The Jaguars continue to close in on making quarterback Trevor Lawrence the first overall pick in the 2021 draft. At a pre-draft press conference on Wednesday, coach Urban Meyer was asked whether they’ll be announcing the pick before the draft, and whether it will be Lawrence. (A positive answer to the second question makes the [more]

  • Sean Payton, Drew Brees team up for Zurich Classic Pro-Am

    New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton and former quarterback Drew Brees teamed up for the Zurich Classic Pro-Am tournament.

  • AppSwarm Provides Outline for Development of Blockchain Research Lab, TulsaLabs

    Tulsa, OK, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, provides development outline for its blockchain research lab, TulsaLabs. TulsaLabs announces general guide regarding the development of its blockchain research lab located in Tulsa, OK, and New York City. The lab will embark on application research, seminars, blockchain workshops, and will utilize its video conferencing capabilities to bring together global minds and insights to Tulsa’s surging technology community. Phase 1 - Establish board of advisors Phase 2 - Build partnerships and collaborations Phase 3 - Application development of commercial products Establish board of advisors: In the coming days and weeks we will embark on appointing members to our advisory board at TulsaLabs. The goal is to leverage the insights and skills from multiple advisors who have knowledge and expertise within the blockchain industry, and how this technology will be used to transform our economy in the future. Build partnerships and collaborations: We will also work on building partnerships and collaborations with companies, academic institutions and institutional investment partners to establish a community geared towards developing next-generation blockchain technologies in Tulsa, and New York. In addition, TulsaLabs will reach out to numerous city initiative programs designed to promote Tulsa as an emerging technology hub for the Midwest. The Company will also work in providing support to AI Venturetech for the launch of its blockchain and 5G research lab in the heart of New York City. Application development of commercial products: Seek to develop teams of blockchain and smart contract developers to assist in contributing their insight and skills for new blockchain-related products to be developed out of our lab, or through collaboration with our partners. Partner with Us: Contact us if you are a blockchain development company or private equity firm looking to partner with our lab. https://aiventuretech.com/partners/ Doge Developers https://dogelabs.io/, a newly launched division of TulsaLabs, is inviting companies, blockchain developers, and academic students from around the world wishing to potentially work with our lab to develop products off the Doge blockchain platform. To learn how you can partner with DogeLabs please visit https://dogelabs.io/partner-with-us/ About APPSWARM AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs. For more information, follow us on www.app-swarm.com FaceBook www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/ Forward-Looking Statements: "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company. Investor and Media Contacts: AppSwarm, Corp.888-886-8583info@app-swarm.com

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Eagles' Jalen Hurts no lock to be starter, Nick Sirianni says

    It certainly looks like Jalen Hurts is the Eagles' starter but the Eagles weren't ready to declare that on Wednesday. By Reuben Frank

  • As the Deshuan Watson legal battle gets uglier, media can't continue being complicit

    It wasn't just Rusty Hardin's legal filing Monday that was gross and potentially dangerous. It was the way he went about getting the news out there.

  • Packers draft preview: Ample options available for replacing C Corey Linsley

    Previewing the interior offensive line as the Green Bay Packers approach the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Antonio Brown settles civil suit alleging sexual assault

    Brown's representative released a statement saying the wideout and former trainer Britney Taylor have resolved "aggressive litigation" and are moving forward.

  • 2021 NFL Draft rumors: These 3 teams willing to trade back in first round

    Moving up in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft would put the Patriots in a better position to get one of the top quarterbacks, and several potential trade partners are emerging.

  • Eagles coach Nick Sirianni played rock-paper-scissors with draft prospects to test competitiveness

    Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and his staff got really creative during their virtual interviews with draft prospects.

  • A dominant Kamaru Usman is out to prove a point in rematch vs. Jorge Masvidal

    Usman, who has won 17 fights in a row and 13 in a row in the UFC, is fighting to take any excuses from Masvidal.

  • Dana White indicates Colby Covington will get welterweight title shot after UFC 261

    It appears playing the waiting game could pay off for Colby Covington.

  • Anthony Johnson ready for five rounds with ‘superior athlete’ Yoel Romero at Bellator 258

    Anthony "Rumble" Johnson appears to be in top shape and ready for whatever comes his way at Bellator 258.

  • Tennis-Fognini defaulted for verbal abuse at Barcelona Open

    Ninth seed Fognini was trailing 6-0 4-4 against Spain's Zapata Miralles when a line judge reported him for using foul language following a foot fault. Fognini had been given a warning earlier in the match and when the chair umpire informed him of the decision to default him, the 33-year-old stormed off the court. "I didn't tell him anything," Fognini shouted, breaking his racket at the net and throwing it away in frustration as he left the court.

  • Alex Smith's lost legacy: Leading the team that 'changed college football'

    Smith's name is still etched into record books at Utah, but what he'll be remembered for most is how he helped revolutionize college football with his command of the spread offense.

  • Motor racing-Collision could affect Mercedes upgrade plans, warns Wolff

    The collision between Valtteri Bottas and George Russell in Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix could affect Mercedes' plans for developing their Formula One car this season, according to team boss Toto Wolff. The high-speed crash at Italy's Imola circuit wrecked both Bottas's Mercedes and Russell's Williams, though both drivers were not injured. "The whole situation is absolutely not amusing for us, to be honest," Wolff told reporters.

  • Michael Chandler explains taking shots at Dustin Poirier, not Conor McGregor, before UFC 262

    As far as Michael Chandler is concerned, Conor McGregor "has not said one negative thing" about him leading into UFC 262.

  • Dustin Poirier teams with Manny Pacquiao, Justin Wren for UFC 264 charity goal to help Pygmies

    Dustin Poirier's charity goal for his UFC 264 trilogy bout with Conor McGregor is once again helping the Pygmies.

  • Super League fallout: Manchester United's Ed Woodward to step down at the end of 2021

    The vice-chair's departure had reportedly long been in the works but was revealed in the wake of the collapse of the proposed European Super League.