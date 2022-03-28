NFL Draft: Georgia’s Travon Walker a ‘Realistic Possibility’ to jump Aidan Hutchinson for No. 1 pick

Georgia EDGE defender Travon Walker has soared up NFL draft boards this season thanks to some big-time performances at the NFL combine and UGA’s pro day.

Walker’s ascent has reached all the way to the top of the draft, where Dane Brugler of the Athletic says the UGA prospect might leapfrog Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson for the No. 1 overall pick – ‘A realistic possibility.’

Walker impressed the league at the combine where he measured in at 6-foot-5, 272 pounds and ran a 4.51 forty yard dash, along with a 35 inch vertical and 6.89 three-cone-drill. That vaulted Walker to the very top in terms of size and athleticism.

The Thomaston, Ga., native racked up six sacks and a team-high 36 quarterback hurries this past season for the Bulldogs.

While Walker’s production is significantly lower than that of Hutchinson, who was named Heisman runner-up after a 14-sack season in 2021, the size and athleticism Walker possesses could make him an even better pro than the Wolverines’ star.

Per Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, Walker will sit down with the Jacksonville Jaguars organization in the coming weeks.

The 2022 NFL draft will take place Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30 on NFL Network.