NFL Draft general admission reaches capacity 2nd night in a row

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 25: A general view of the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT (FOX 2) - General admission into the NFL Draft in Detroit has been halted for a second night in a row due to the event reaching its maximum capacity, according to the one pass app.

The announcement was made at 6:40 p.m. Those still planning to get in are being encouraged to head over to Grand Circus Park or other draft day viewing parties downtown.

Over 275,000 people showed up on the first day of the draft, breaking the all-time Day One Draft record set in 2018 in Nashville – with over 200,000 attendees.

The second round of the NFL Draft 2024 on Friday began at 7 p.m.

Stay with FOX 2 for further coverage.