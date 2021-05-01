NFL draft: Foul-mouthed Lions pick will be a perfect match with kneecap-biting coach Dan Campbell

While Dan Campbell got a hard time for his introductory news conference, most notably when he explained the Detroit Lions toughness by saying they would bite off kneecaps, he did set a tone.

Some teams might not love one of their draft picks dropping expletives the first time he talks to the media, but it seems very unlikely Campbell has a swear jar anywhere in the facility. In fact, Washington defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike's attitude might be the reason the Lions wanted him.

Here's what the second-round pick had to say to the media after he was drafted.

"I like f***ing people up," Onwuzurike said, via Chris Burke of The Athletic. "I like to get off the line and just put my helmet or my hands on an offensive lineman and f*** up an offensive scheme, pretty much. I like pushing 'em back 2, 3 yards and just making 'em feel like sh**."

Washington defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike might fit right in with Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Oh. He wasn't done.

"I think the Lions are trying to build some sh** here and we got two good-ass parts right here," Onwuzurike said, via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News.

Burke had a great line when it was done.

That press conference was like a Scorsese film, goodness. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) May 1, 2021

It's not the worst thing for the Lions to get a bit of an edge. It's not like anything else they've tried has worked.

When the transcript of the interview gets back to Campbell, he'll be more excited than ever about the pick.

