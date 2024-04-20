NFL draft flashback: Jonathan Ogden becomes Ravens first ever selection

There are many reasons why the Baltimore Ravens are currently third all-time in NFL regular season winning percentage (56.9%, behind only Dallas and Green Bay). Winning draft night tops the list, and it all started with their first-ever selection, OT Jonathan Ogden, back in 1996.

Baltimore took Ogden out of UCLA with the fourth overall pick, and you can relive that moment in the video below. Enjoy the footage of a much younger Mel Kiper Jr. breaking it all down:

Ogden would become the best LT in franchise history, an 11-time Pro Bowler, and a Pro Football Hall of Famer. He is sixth all-time in Ravens history for games played with the franchise.

In the following video, you can revisit the moment that Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome made the ’96 draft night calls to Ogden and fellow future Hall of Famer and club legend Ray Lewis:

The Ravens selected Lewis later in the first round, out of Miami, with the 26th overall pick.

NFL Films named Ogden the 72nd greatest player of all time when they compiled their list in 2017.

The NFL Draft commences on Thursday night, April April 25th. The Ravens hold the 30th overall pick in this year’s draft.

