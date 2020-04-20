NFL Draft first-round predictions: Who’s going where on Thursday
Months of speculation, questions and anticipation have finally culminated with the 2020 NFL Draft set to take place virtually, with the first round kicking off on Thursday. What most NFL fans want to know now are the NFL draft first-round predictions.
While some picks are surefire, such as Joe Burrow almost certainly heading to the Cincinnati Bengals as the consensus No. 1 pick, there are other questions in regards to where players like Tua Tagovailoa, Jeff Okudah and Jordan Love will end up being taken.
Rotoworld has taken to the Internet to give their picks as to where each prospect will land. Here are their NFL draft first-round predictions.
Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State
Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
New York Giants: Jedrick Wells Jr., OT, Alabama
Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
Arizona Cardinals: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
New York Jets: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
Las Vegas Raiders: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
San Francisco 49ers: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
Denver Broncos: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida
Atlanta Falcons: K’Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU
Dallas Cowboys: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
Miami Dolphins: Austin Jackson, OT, USC
Las Vegas Raiders: AJ Terrell, CB, Clemson
Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
Minnesota Vikings: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
New England Patriots: Marlon Davidson, DE, Auburn
New Orleans Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
Minnesota Vikings: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
Miami Dolphins: Xaviar McKinney, S, Alabama
Seattle Seahawks: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State
Baltimore Ravens: AJ Epenesa, DE, Iowa
Tennessee Titans: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
Green Bay Packers: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
San Francisco 49ers: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
Kansas City Chiefs: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
