NFL Draft first-round predictions: Who’s going where on Thursday

Sammi Silber
Peter King on NBC Sports

Months of speculation, questions and anticipation have finally culminated with the 2020 NFL Draft set to take place virtually, with the first round kicking off on Thursday. What most NFL fans want to know now are the NFL draft first-round predictions.

While some picks are surefire, such as Joe Burrow almost certainly heading to the Cincinnati Bengals as the consensus No. 1 pick, there are other questions in regards to where players like Tua Tagovailoa, Jeff Okudah and Jordan Love will end up being taken.

Rotoworld has taken to the Internet to give their picks as to where each prospect will land. Here are their NFL draft first-round predictions.

  1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

  2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

  3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

  4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wells Jr., OT, Alabama

  5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

  6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

  7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

  8. Arizona Cardinals: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

  9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

  10. Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

  11. New York Jets: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

  12. Las Vegas Raiders: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

  13. San Francisco 49ers: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

  14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

  15. Denver Broncos: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

  16. Atlanta Falcons: K’Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU

  17. Dallas Cowboys: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

  18. Miami Dolphins: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

  19. Las Vegas Raiders: AJ Terrell, CB, Clemson

  20. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

  21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

  22. Minnesota Vikings: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

  23. New England Patriots: Marlon Davidson, DE, Auburn

  24. New Orleans Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

  25. Minnesota Vikings: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

  26. Miami Dolphins: Xaviar McKinney, S, Alabama

  27. Seattle Seahawks: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

  28. Baltimore Ravens: AJ Epenesa, DE, Iowa

  29. Tennessee Titans: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

  30. Green Bay Packers: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

  31. San Francisco 49ers: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

  32. Kansas City Chiefs: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

