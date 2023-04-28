2023 NFL Draft first round full of surprises
Michael Smith and Michael Holley look at the winners and losers the first round of the NFL Draft and analyze the Seahawks and Eagles making big moves.
The Colts were thrilled to land their new QB of the future.
An elite prospect, Carter entered the draft surrounded by concern due to his alleged connection to a fatal car crash.
Jalen Hurts' massive new deal with the Eagles could affect contract talks for fellow QBs Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow and, most notably, Lamar Jackson.
Will Levis wasn't a first-round pick, but many teams in the second round should be interested.
Hopkins might not be traded during the remaining days of the draft — or at all before the 2023 season begins.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald share their instant reactions to round one and who came out the biggest winners and losers in fantasy and reality.
Giovani Bernard helped lead the Bengals to three straight playoff appearances to kick off his NFL career.
The Cardinals reportedly hired the former Eagles defensive coordinator after an illegal phone call.
The Eastern Conference’s second-seeded Celtics and third-seeded 76ers meet in the second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. Boston has won the last two playoff meetings by a total of 8-1.
The betting odds on the second pick shifted in a major way right before the NFL draft.
Young is either going to fail, and everyone will say the Panthers should have seen it coming because he didn't match the prototype. Or he'll dominate like he did at Alabama, and it will open doors for more QBs.
It's the first time in the 21st century that the first round hasn't included at least one player from outside a power conference.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we finally start getting some answers to one of the most intriguing drafts ever.
The NASCAR Cup Series makes its yearly trek to the "Monster Mile" at Dover Motor Speedway this weekend.
After a long and occasionally prickly contract negotiation, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are officially relying on each other to deliver the Super Bowl he promised on draft night in 2018. Believe that.
Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab kick off their instant reaction to round one of the 2023 NFL Draft by discussing the Houston Texans' massive trade-up from 12th overall to third overall to select EDGE Will Anderson Jr. Charles gives the inside story behind how the trade went down, while Frank hates the trade and thinks they drastically overpaid. Next, the trio discuss the Indianapolis Colts selecting Florida QB Anthony Richardson fourth overall. Is Indy really the best place for Richardson given he will likely need time to develop? The group round out the draft by giving some of the most surprising picks of the night (looking at you, Detroit Lions) and some of the biggest winners before taking a look ahead at day two and some of the best prospects still left on the board.
Bijan Robinson is an easy first-round fantasy pick and the clear dynasty RB1. Andy Behrens takes a closer look at the talented rookie.
Gibbs was the second running back off the board.
The 2023 NFL Draft is almost here. Finally. Celebrate with Charles McDonald's final mock.
Thompson transferred to Nebraska ahead of the 2022 season.