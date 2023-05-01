NFL draft: Our favorite Bears picks from the 2023 rookie class

The Chicago Bears welcomed 10 new rookies to the roster during the 2023 NFL draft, which included top selection, offensive tackle Darnell Wright.

General manager Ryan Poles focused primarily on defense, which makes sense given the number of holes. In all, Chicago added three defensive tackles, two cornerbacks, one offensive tackle, one running back, one wide receiver, one linebacker and one safety.

Poles has garnered praise for a solid draft. While his draft class didn’t feature any sexy picks, it addressed the team’s biggest needs and got great value on the third day of the draft.

Over the next few days, our Bears Wire staff will be sharing their thoughts about the 2023 rookie class. First up: Our favorite draft pick, where there’s one overwhelming favorite and some other under-the-radar players.

Alyssa Barbieri: OT Darnell Wright

The Bears prioritized Justin Fields with their first-round pick, filling the last gaping hole on offense. Chicago got the best right tackle in this NFL draft class in Wright, who’s strong in pass protection and brings a nasty mentality to this offensive line. The best part is the Bears landed a 2024 fourth-round pick in the process – trading back one spot with the Eagles – for the guy they were going to take at No. 9 all along.

Brendan Sugrue: OT Darnell Wright

Do you remember waking up on Christmas morning as a child and being so excited to get the newest toy or video game as a gift? But now as an adult, you’re really just hoping for new clothes and an appliance for the house? That’s the Darnell Wright pick in a nutshell. It’s not a flashy toy, but a necessary addition that makes you say “wow, we really needed this.” Wright is a plug-and-play starter at right tackle who impressed the Bears even when going through the hardest workouts. He should translate well to the NFL with his size and strength and make the offense that much better by protecting Justin Fields. Plus the Bears gained another draft pick out of it too when they traded with the Philadelphia Eagles to move down one spot. That’s the cherry on top, or in this case, the candy in the stocking.

Ryan Fedrau: OT Darnell Wright

Darnell Wright has to be my favorite pick, due to the trade of moving down one spot and getting an additional pick in 2024 from the Eagles. Despite that, Wright was a violent, mean lineman in college and if that translates into the NFL, he’s going to be protecting Justin Fields for a long time.

Nate Atkins: DT Gervon Dexter

The big man is a run defender who eats up space and controls the line of scrimmage. Dexter’s effort runs hot and cold, but if he buys into the HITS philosophy, he could become an All-Pro. Physically he looks like former great John Henderson. He only needs the intensity.

Jarrett Bailey: CB Tyrique Stevenson

Stevenson would have gone earlier in most years, he just happened to come out with an incredible defensive back class. He’ll be fun to watch at the next level.

