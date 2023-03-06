NFL draft: What the experts think about Michael Mayer’s value

The 88th NFL draft is nearing as the NFL scouting combine has wound down and the next step before the big three days in Kansas City this April will be pro days across college campuses. Although they don’t have a player vying for a top-five selection, Notre Dame has what almost everyone sees as a first round pick in tight end Michael Mayer.

In just three seasons on campus, Mayer set just about every tight end record to be had in the Notre Dame record book. So how do NFL scouts and analysts view him as we’re under two months until the draft?

Here are the projections and opinions of roughly a dozen different experts in their most-recent NFL mock drafts that all featured Mayer.

Patrick Conn, College Sports Wire: 26th overall to Cowboys

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys could lose Dalton Schultz to free agency after tagging him in the 2022 season. This year they can add the top pass-catching tight end with Mayer. This will benefit them in the red zone.

Link to Conn’s latest College Sports Wire full mock draft

Michael Middlehunt-Schwartz, USA TODAY Sports: 15th overall to Packers

(Erin Edgerton/The Daily Progress via AP)

One consistency amid the Packers’ unresolved quarterback drama: Whoever is behind center would benefit from another surehanded target being added to a young receiving corps. Mayer might seem like a throwback at tight end given how many of his peers frequently split out wide, but his receiving chops are legit.

Link to full USA TODAY Sports mock draft

Luke Easterling, Draftwire: 24th overall to Jaguars

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The defense has a few holes that need to be filled, but the Jags’ primary focus should still be giving Trevor Lawrence as much help as possible. Even if Evan Engram returns after a stellar season, Mayer’s well-rounded skill set and blocking prowess would bring an added element to a dynamic offense.

Link to full Draftwire mock draft

Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus: 24th overall to Jaguars

Story continues

Watch: Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer ‘crushing the gauntlet’ at NFL combine

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

With Evan Engram potentially out of Jacksonville following a career year, the Jaguars would love to add a reliable player like Mayer to continue emphasizing the tight end passing game as quarterback Trevor Lawrence ascends in Doug Pederson’s offense.

Bottom Line: Mayer is one of the highest-floor players in the draft. You know you’re getting a complete, productive tight end at the next level. However, can he separate enough to be a true difference-maker?

Link to full PFF mock draft

Damian Parson, The Draft Network: 32nd overall to Chiefs

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

This pick screams “only in an NFL mock draft.” But it fits, right? Let’s be honest, if Michael Mayer falls to the Chiefs, do we believe Andy Reid will pass on him? I do not. Picture Travis Kelce and Michael Mayer in 12-personnel packages. Mahomes is gearing up to terrorize defenses yet again.

Link to full Draft Network mock draft

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: 26th overall to Giants

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Mayer has the ability to be a foundational player in any offense. Is he the world’s greatest athlete at the position? Probably not. But he has hands. And run-after-the-catch ability. Brian Daboll, former Patriots tight ends coach, will approve.

Link to full NBC Sports Boston mock draft

Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football: 28th overall to Bengals

Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati was interested in Trey McBride in last year’s draft, so perhaps they’ll use an early pick on a tight end.

The next NFL tight end to come out of Notre Dame, Michael Mayer murdered opponents with high production over the middle of the field.

Link to full Walter Football mock draft

Andy Molitor, Bleacher Nation: 24th overall to Jaguars

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

No comments on this one, just a list of picks that can be viewed in full here.

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: 15th overall to Packers

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

If the Packers move on from Aaron Rodgers, adding a traditional “Y” tight end would help Green Bay transition to a ball-control offense that skews to a run-centric approach.

Link to full NFL.com mock draft by Bucky Brooks

Rueben Frank, NBC Sports Philadelphia: 18th overall to Lions

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

One of only two players in the entire BCS – and the only tight end – with at least 130 catches, 1,300 yards and 15 touchdowns over the last two years, Mayer is an NFL-ready tight end who’s got the whole package – great hands, outstanding size at 6-4, 250, disciplined route-running ability, terrific body control on bad balls and terrific blocking skill. With T.J. Hockenson unloaded to the Vikings, Mayer will come in and be TE1 from Day 1. Did you know the Lions have never had a tight end with 800 yards? Mayer should get close as a rookie.

Link to full NBC Sports Philadelphia mock draft

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: 21st overall to Chargers

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Michael Mayer told us at the combine that he loves the way Travis Kelce plays the position, and while he may not be quite that athletic, Mayer is already a better blocker. He’s also a legit downfield threat who it’s easy to imagine quickly becoming one of Justin Herbert’s favorite targets.

Link to full Ryan Wilson CBS Sports mock draft

Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times: 15th overall to Packers

USA TODAY SPORTS

The Packers again avoid taking a wide receiver in the opening round and instead find a replacement for Robert Tonyan, whose deal is expiring.

Link to Farmer’s full LA Times mock draft

Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News: 9th overall to Panthers

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Given how the quarterbacks could be selected ahead of them if they decide not to trade up ahead of multiple teams, the Panthers may need to go veteran bridge again and focus on upgrading the skill position. Mayer can be a dominant force to help D.J. Moore and give them a game-changing tight end for the first time since Greg Olsen retired.

Link to full Iyer/Sporting News mock draft

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire