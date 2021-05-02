What NFL Draft experts are saying about Raiders selection of LB Divine Deablo at No. 80

The was literally seconds to contemplate the Raiders’ selection of edge rusher Malcolm Koonce at 79 before their selection of Divine Deablo at 80. Mainly because, Alec Ingold took to the podium and — after giving a shoutout to the late great Willie Brown, and doing as Willie always did and telling everyone to wish their moms a Happy Mother’s Day — he announced both picks in succession.

It appeared for a moment that the Raiders had picked two safeties in their last three picks, but soon thereafter, Deablo let it be known that the Raiders picked him to play linebacker. And Mike Mayock confirmed it.

Often times players who are viewed in a different position than the one in which they played in college can be tough to evaluate. That may be the case with Deablo, who Mayock sees mostly as a big guy who can run and hopes he can be the coverage linebacker the Raiders want him to be.

What did the rest of the NFL Draft world think?

Luke Easterling, Draft Wire

Grade: B+

As much as the last pick was a head-scratcher, this one is the opposite. Deablo was a player whose film I got to late in the process, and I fell in love with his combination of athleticism, physicality and versatility.

Grade: Average

In a perfect universe, Deablo transitions to linebacker in the NFL and uses his relative speed and explosiveness for the position to become a good modern NFL linebacker. Unfortunately, there are going to be many universes where the former Virginia Tech safety never manages to nail down a spot and ends up living his pro career in positional limbo.

Tashan Reed, The Athletic

Grade: B+

Deablo (6-foot-3, 226) is a big, physical safety/linebacker hybrid. He began his career as a wide receiver before switching to defense in 2017. Deablo came on strong last year with eight passes defended and four interceptions in nine games. He has a unique blend of size and athleticism. This is a worthy flier on upside by the Raiders.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Story continues

Grade: A-

Smart, experienced, high-floor prospect. The best safety/linebacker hybrid in this class after JOK. Smooth mover. NFL body. Tested well and has good instincts.

Grade: A

Vinny Iyer, Sporting News

Grade: C

Deablo is a well-built linebacker hybrid in the Jeremy Chinn mold, but despite his high floor as a run stopper, he needs a lot of work as a pass defender It’s a bit of weird superfluous pick after the Raiders hit a home run with a true all-around safety in Trevon Moehrig in Round 2.

Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire